Diljit Dosanjh drops emotional post after creating history in Vancouver

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh left a mark on the world by selling out the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India" during the North American leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Visit'. He began the tour on Saturday night at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada, performing for more than 50,000 concert attendees.

Dosanjh performed popular songs like "GOAT," "5 Taara," "Lover," "Kinni Kinni," and "Ishq Mitaye," a hit from his recent movie "Amar Singh Chamkila ," to the audience.

Diljit Dosanjh invites 6-year-old fan on stage: Insights

During the concert, Dosanjh called a fan who was six years old on stage and performed Bhangra. As revealed by CBC News, Aanakh Bhullar said, “I like his dancing moves. I love him, he is the best singer." Dosanjh is also seen hugging and kissing the kid on the cheek as the song closes.

In a video, the general manager of BC Place is seen introducing a congratulatory plaque to Diljit Dosanjh, announcing it as the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India." As per Canadian media reports, this occasion denoted the first time a Punjabi music superstar featured a concert at the Vancouver-based field.







Diljit Dosanjh at Vancouver concert

On his Instagram handle, Diljit posted a number of photos and a video about his Dil-Luminati tour. “HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN (writing emoji) BC PLACE STADIUM (building emoji) SOLD OUT (face with goggles emoji) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR (monster emoji)," he wrote in the caption.

Diljit and the event's general manager interact in one of the heartfelt videos. “Thank you Sir, thank you for having us here.” While the general manager says, “My name is Chris. I am the general manager here at the stadium. The largest ever Punjabi show outside of India.” Chris then gave over a framed picture of his performance to Diljit as a gift while the team applauded.

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour 2024

The concert's tickets were all sold out. The front-row seats for the afternoon show were estimated from 482.79 US dollar to 713.89 US dollar, revealed by Money Control. In presence of 54,000 fans in Vancouver, Diljit performed songs from his well-known album GOAT.