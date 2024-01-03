Sensex (    %)
                        
'Salaar' box office Day 13: Prabhas' film collects Rs 369.39 crore net

Salaar arose as one of the biggest hits of 2023. Under the direction of the Prashanth Neel, the film also features Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, and was released globally on Dec 22

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The action-thriller film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', fronted by Prabhas, arose as one of the biggest movies of 2023. The Prashanth Neel directorial additionally stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the main roles, was released globally on December 22.
 
In India, the movie is currently targeting Rs 400 crore. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹370 crore in India by Tuesday in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi versions of the movie.
Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire: Box office collection in India

According to the report, the film minted Rs 308 crore [Malayalam: Rs 9.65 crore; Telugu: Rs 186.05 crore; Tamil: Rs 15.2 crore; Kannada: Rs 4.6 crore; Hindi: Rs 92.5 crore] during week one. On day 8, the film earned Rs 9.62 crore [Tamil: Rs 40 lakh; Telugu: Rs 2.95 crore; Malayalam: Rs 20 lakh; Kannada: Rs 7 lakh; Hindi: Rs 6 crore]. Salaar minted Rs 12.55 crore on day 9 [Hindi: Rs 7.25 crore; Tamil: Rs 45 lakh; Kannada: Rs 13 lakh; Telugu: Rs 4.5 crore; Malayalam: Rs 22 lakh].
 
The film earned Rs 15.1 crore on day 10 [Malayalam: Rs 22 lakh; Tamil: Rs 50 lakh; Telugu: Rs 4.75 crore; Kannada: Rs 13 lakh; Hindi: Rs 9.5 crore]. The film earned Rs 16.35 crore on day 11 [Tamil: Rs 55 lakh; Kannada: Telugu: Rs 7.5 crore; Malayalam: Rs 18 lakh; Rs 12 lakh; Hindi: Rs 8 crore]. Salaar is expected to mint Rs 5.32 crore net in India on its 12th day for all languages. So far, the film has collected Rs 366.94 crore and is now targeting Rs 400 crore.

About the movie 'Salaar'

Apart from Prabhas, the film likewise stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. 
 
Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, ‘Salaar: part 1 - Ceasefire’ revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In the film, Prabhas plays the protagonist of Salaar. The film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of  Hombale Films.

Prabhas statement on his film 'Salaar'

Talking about the film, Prabhas had said to the news agency ANI, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience". 

He further added, "Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

