Matthew Perry aka Chandler death: All about this popular Friends character

'Friends' is a series about six people living in New York in their 20s and 30s, and became one of the most well-known TV series ever. However, Perry is no more, his 'Friends' memories will continuously remain alive in everybody's heart.

Matthew Langford Perry was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, on August 19, 1969. His father, John Bennett Perry, is a former model and an American actor. While his mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison is a Canadian journalist and was press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Perry has 5 siblings. With step father Morrison; he has siblings named Caitlin, Emily, Will, and Madeline. While with his step mother Debbie Boyle, he has a sister named Maria. Matthew went to Rockcliffe Park Public School for elementary school, alongside PM Justin Trudeau. He also went to Ashbury School, an Ottawa boarding school.

In 1987, at the age of 15 years, Perry studied acting at Buckley School, a college-preparatory school in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, and graduated. While at L.A. Connection in Sherman Oaks, he took improvisational comedy classes in high school.