Metro in Dino box office report: Anurag Basu film holds steady over weekend

‘Metro… in Dino,’ directed by Anurag Basu, has been doing well at the box office since its July 4, 2025, release. The Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan-starrer suffered a significant decline in collections on its first Monday after a decent start over the weekend. According to early live data from Sacnik, the box office collections dropped sharply to about Rs 0.03 crore on Day 4 (Monday).

ALSO READ: Kaalidhar Laapata to Good Wife, here are the top OTT releases for this week The sudden fall in earnings has cast doubt on the film’s long-term box office prospects. Sacnilk estimates that the current total collection in India is at Rs 16.61 crore. Later this evening, the final Day 4 numbers will be verified.

Metro in Dino box office collection: Day-wise box office breakup (Source: Sacnilk)

• Friday (day 1): Rs 3.5 crore

• Saturday (day 2): Rs 6 crore

• Sunday (day 3): Rs 7.25 crore

• Monday (day 4): Rs 0.03 crore (until now)

Total: Rs 16.78 crore.

Metro in Dino box office ‘occupancy’

The film opened with ₹3.5 crore on its first day and witnessed a strong jump on day 2, earning ₹6 crore – a sharp 71% rise in collections. On Sunday, Metro... in Dino had an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 39.91%. In terms of audience, morning shows attracted 15.98% of the audience, afternoon shows 46.62%, and evening shows 57.14%.

Chennai had the highest occupancy rate at 69%, indicating that the movie did best in southern cities. Hyderabad recorded 34.5%, followed by Bengaluru with 46.5%.

Metro in Dino OTT release: When and where to watch online?

Release platform- Netflix

Release date- No 'official' announcement

Release date (estimated)- By late August or early September (Films usually reach an online platform from 45 to 60 days after their theatrical release).

Metro in Dino: The plot

Anurag Basu is the director of the musical romantic drama Metro… in Dino. It is a spiritual sequel to his initial part, 'Life... In a Metro' from 2007. The late actor Irrfan Khan, who appeared in the original movie, came up with the concept for this follow-up. Critics have given the movie favourable reviews since it came out, praising the cast's performances, soundtrack, and emotional depth.

Metro… In Dino follows four new couples as they experience the highs and lows of relationships, love, and heartbreak in various cities. The film depicts how each of these experiences is interconnected in some manner, weaving a network of contemporary love stories that mirror the fast-paced, emotionally shifting world of today.

Metro in Dino cast and crew

Actors involved:

• Anupam Kher,

• Neena Gupta,

• Konkona Sen Sharma,

• Pankaj Tripathi,

• Aditya Roy Kapur,

• Sara Ali Khan,

• Ali Fazal, and

• Fatima Sana Shaikh.

1. Director- Anurag Basu

2. Music composer- Pritam

3. Production- T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions.