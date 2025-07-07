Monday, July 07, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Actor Mahesh Babu served legal notices in ₹34 lakh plot fraud case

Mahesh Babu, who endorsed Sai Surya Developers, has been served legal notices after a Hyderabad-based doctor alleged she was duped of ₹34 lakh in a non-existent plot scam

Mahesh Babu allegedly endorsed questionable projects by Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group

Mahesh Babu

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Actor Mahesh Babu has been served legal notices by the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission in Telangana over his endorsement of real estate firm Sai Surya Developers, Deccan Chronicle reported.
 
The complaint was filed by a Hyderabad-based doctor, who alleged that she was duped after paying ₹34.8 lakh for non-existent plots. She accused the actor of endorsing Sai Surya Developers, thereby misleading prospective buyers. 
 
Mahesh Babu has been named as the third respondent in the case, the news report said.
 

ED summons in money laundering probe

 
In April, the actor was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe involving Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. The case is tied to alleged irregularities and project delivery defaults, particularly related to a development named Green Meadows.   
 

  Kancharla Satish Chandra Gupta, the owner of Sai Surya Developers, is at the centre of the investigation for reportedly failing to deliver the Green Meadows project. Mahesh Babu had served as the brand ambassador for this project.
 
Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu endorsed ventures by both Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. He allegedly received ₹5.9 crore for his endorsement of Sai Surya Developers’ projects, with ₹3.4 crore paid through cheque and ₹2.5 crore in cash.
 
On April 16, the ED conducted searches at various locations in Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, and Bowenpally as part of its ongoing investigation.
 
The two firms are alleged to have collected large sums of money in advance from unsuspecting customers, offering plots in unauthorised layouts and making false promises regarding registration. While Mahesh Babu is not believed to have played a direct role in the suspected fraud, the ED is currently scrutinising the payments he received from the developers.
 
On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Guntur Kaaram (2024), directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor is currently filming SSMB 29, a jungle adventure movie directed by SS Rajamouli.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

