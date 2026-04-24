Michael box office day 1: Jackson biopic tops Oppenheimer, eyes $80M debut

The much-discussed Hollywood musical Michael depicts the life of legendary musician Michael Jackson. After beginning paid previews on April 23, the film officially opened in India on April 24 and is already generating significant buzz at the box office.

During its opening weekend, Michael is anticipated to make between $65 million and $70 million from 3,900 North American theatres. Exhibitors estimate the total collection to be worth $80 million, according to Variety.

Michael box office collection on day 1

According to Sacnilk.com, Michael is running approximately 524 shows on the first day. As of 11.30 am, it has made a net of Rs 0.14 crore. As a result, the movie's gross in India is Rs 0.17 crore. The final box office for Michael in India has not yet been disclosed.

Advance bookings continue to pick up pace, particularly in premium formats such as IMAX, indicating that footfall may improve over the weekend. However, the final Day 1 figures are yet to be confirmed. According to reports, Michael delivered a strong start overseas, collecting an impressive $18.5 million on its opening day Wednesday, a figure that also includes Tuesday preview earnings. With such momentum, the film is now expected to post a robust worldwide opening over the weekend. Notably, it has already outpaced Oppenheimer, whose two-day overseas total stood at $15.9 million—surpassing that benchmark on its very first day, as reported by trade analyst Luiz Fernando.