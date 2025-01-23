Sky Force advance booking: All you need to know about ticket details

This Friday, January 24, marks the premiere of Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. The audience can now make reservations for the combat drama. The producers have reasonably implemented a suitable pricing system in the intense debate about excessive movie ticket prices.

Tickets for premium theatres in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai are a little more expensive, while those in Kolkata and Bengaluru are reasonably priced.

Sky Force ticket prices

The most expensive ticket in Mumbai, according to statistics from BookMyShow, costs Rs 1820 for a show at Maison INOX in Bandra-Kurla Complex at 11:55 PM. For the same show, the less expensive ticket is Rs 1620. The cost of the drive-in theatre at the location is Rs 1800. Off-peak shows and less expensive premium theatres have affordable prices. The price range is Rs 200 to Rs 1000.

The most costly ticket in Delhi is INOX: Insignia At Epicuria, Nehru Place, which costs Rs 1600. Premium theatres and seats range in price from Rs 1200 to Rs 1600. In contrast, theatres in Kolkata and Bengaluru are selling tickets at reasonable costs. In Kolkata, the highest rate is Rs 1000. The cost of Bengaluru shows is less than Rs 1000.

All about the Sky Force advance booking

The movie sold over 18,375 tickets in Hindi in just three hours after tickets went on sale, and the booking total for the first day of release was Rs 40 lakh. With an average ticket price (ATP) of Rs 226 and 62,938 tickets sold, the Hindi 2D version of Sky Force has made Rs 1,47,78,511.38 in advance ticket sales.

The movie has also made Rs 6,37,670 with an ATP of Rs 408, having sold 1,792 tickets in its IMAX 2D format. With 64,730 tickets sold at 9,073 shows, the movie's advance sales across all formats have collected a total revenue of Rs 1.54 crore.

Also Read

About Sky Force

A true story served as the inspiration for Sky Force. It recounts the events of India's initial airstrike against the Sargodha Pakistani Airbase. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, and it was directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur are also featured in Sky Force.

Air Force officers were recently evaluated for Sky Force. At a special screening, Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, viewed it. Sharing pictures with the actors, he wrote on X, “Joined CDS and three service chiefs at the special screening of ‘Sky Force’. The film narrates the story of the Indian Air Force’s bravery, courage and sacrifice during the 1965 War. I laud the makers of the film for their efforts.”