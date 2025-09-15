Monday, September 15, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Mirai box office collection Day 3: Teja Sajja action film crosses Rs 45 cr

Mirai box office collection Day 3: Teja Sajja action film crosses Rs 45 cr

Karthik Ghattamaneni's action fantasy film, Mirai, with Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak, released in theatres on Sept 12. The film is performing extremely well since its release in theatres

Mirai Twitter review

Mirai Box Office Collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mirai on Box Office: Karthik Ghattamaneni’s action fantasy film Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj and Ritika Nayak, released in theatres on Friday and has been roaring at the box office since its release. Within three days of the release, the Teja Sajja-starrer has already turned into a crowd-puller. 
 
The film had a strong opening and is showing excellent growth over its first weekend. Seeing massive popularity in Telangana, Mirai has started strong at the box office and is set to break records at the box office as the week progresses.  
 
Teja Sajja's fantasy action adventure film, 'Mirai', had a phenomenal first weekend in theatres. The film will cross RS 50 crore nett (gross minus taxes) in India on Monday. Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, 'Mirai' has witnessed a gradual increase in collections ever since it was released in theatres on September 12, 2025. 
 

Mirai has a huge weekend at the box office

Sacnilk, a tracking website, reports that Mirai broke Hanu-Man's record by opening to Rs 13 crore nett on September 12. Based on preliminary earnings, the movie made Rs 15.50 crore on its first Saturday and Rs 16.50 crore on its first Sunday. In India, "Mirai" has already brought in a total of Rs 44.50 crore nett over its three-day run. 
 
The action-adventure film is expected to cross above Rs 50 crore nett in India today. All eyes will now be on 'Mirai's success during the week at the box office.

Mirai's day-wise box office collection in India:
 
Day 1: Rs 13 crore
Day 2: Rs 15 crore
Day 3: Rs 16.50 crore
 

Mirai box office ‘occupancy'

Teja Sajja's film Mirai had a great first weekend of occupancy, especially in its Telugu original, which did better than the Hindi dubbing. On Friday, September 12, 2025, the movie came out.
 
Friday, September 12, 2025 (Day 1)
 
Telugu: The movie's overall occupancy rate was a remarkable 68.59%.
Hindi: The Hindi version's overall occupancy rate was 10.86%.
 
Saturday, September 13, 2025 (Day 2)
 
Telugu: 71.57% occupancy overall.
Peak Time: The occupancy rate for afternoon shows peaked at 80.93%.
Day Progression: The occupancy rate for morning shows was 62.97%, while the occupancy rate for night concerts remained stable at around 70%.
Telugu had higher overall occupancy than Hindi.
Day Progress: Occupancy increased from 20.90% in the afternoon to 27.83% in the evening. 

Mirai: Plot, cast and more

Vedha (Teja Sajja), a young guy destined to become a powerful Yodha (warrior) who must fight evil forces, is the protagonist of Mirai. In order to achieve ultimate power, his enemy, Mahabir Lama, also known as the Black Sword (Manchu Manoj), is searching for nine powerful grandhas (old writings) that Emperor Ashoka left behind.  
 
Vedha goes out to locate the Mirai, a celestial weapon that Lord Ram once wielded, to stop him. Setting the foundation for a sequel, the plot develops into an exciting adventure with fantasy elements. 
 
Mirai is off to a great start thanks to its powerful performances, eye-catching spectacle, and captivating plot, bringing Teja Sajja and director Karthik Ghattamaneni yet another significant triumph.
 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

