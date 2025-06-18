Mission accomplished: Tom Cruise's MI 8 storms past $500 million globally

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has smashed yet another significant milestone at the global box office. The movie exceeded Mission: Impossible I & III's global box office collection and is now on track to surpass the second movie, which is anticipated to take place this coming weekend. Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Next weekend, the movie will surpass Dead Reckoning's domestic collections and rank as the 6th highest-grossing entry in the series. As Tom Cruise’s final run as Ethan Hunt gathers steam, the film must maintain its box office momentum to close out the franchise on a high. Since he has been playing Ethan Hunt for around 29 years, it is a fond farewell for the fans. Furthermore, the audience is consistently impressed by Tom's thrilling stunts in these films.

Mission: Impossible 8 – Box office collection in India

In India, the Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible-The Final Reckoning has raked in over ₹115 crore nett so far. Hitting Indian cinemas on May 17 – nearly a week before its global debut – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning stormed the box office, becoming the biggest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India with a staggering ₹16.50 crore nett collection on its first day.

The Ormax Media report shared, "With three Hollywood films in this month's Top 10 highest-grossing films like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Final Destination Bloodlines, and Thunderbolts, May 2025 has turned out to be a strongest month for Hollywood in India since July 2023 (the Oppenheimer-Barbie month), grossing ₹262 crore".

Mission: Impossible 8 – Box office collection worldwide

Mission: Impossible 8 made a healthy $21 million during its fourth weekend at the global box office. It outperformed Dead Reckoning Part One's $17.6 million fourth weekend revenue worldwide, dropping 48.3% from the previous weekend. Over 66 markets, it has reached the $340.5 million cume. With it added to the film's domestic total of $166.3 million, MI 8 has surpassed the $500 million mark. The global cume for the Final Reckoning is $506.8 million. Worldwide collection breakdown is:

• North America – $166.3 million

• International – $340.5 million

Worldwide – $506.8 million.

Mission: Impossible 8: Cast and Crew

Christopher McQuarrie, who co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen, is the director of the 2025 action spy movie Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. It is the 8th and last series of the Mission: Impossible film and the direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).