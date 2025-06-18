Aamir Khan rejects Prime Video's ₹120 cr OTT deal for Sitaare Zameen Par

Trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed that the decision is a strategic one, aimed at encouraging audiences to return to cinemas. “The goal is to make people opt for the big screen by withholding the early home-viewing option,” a source close to the development told News18. However, Khan himself has not issued any official comment on the matter.

Recently, Aamir appeared in an interview with News18, where he stated that Sitaare Zameen Par will not be released on OTT. While giving the reason behind his decision, the 60-year-old actor said, “I believe in theatres. I believe in my audience. If you make a good film, people will come to watch it on the big screen.”

“I don’t know any business where you offer your product, and if someone doesn’t buy it, you tell them—don’t worry, I’ll drop it at your house for free in eight weeks. It doesn’t make sense to me. That’s the reason many films aren’t doing well in theatres,” Khan added.

YouTube over Netflix, Prime Video

Instead of collaborating with major OTT giants, Khan is exploring an unconventional route: releasing the film digitally via YouTube on a pay-per-view basis. This strategy not only gives him full control over pricing and timing but also opens the door to alternative digital revenue models.