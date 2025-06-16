Home / Entertainment / Special Ops 2 trailer: Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh to fight cyber threat

Special Ops 2 trailer: Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh to fight cyber threat

On Monday, the "Special Ops 2," trailer starring Kay Kay Menon, was finally unveiled. Himmat Singh will be seen spearheading the battle against AI and cyber terrorism in the latest season

Kay Kay Menons' Special Ops 2
Kay Kay Menons' Special Ops 2
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
"Special Ops," starring Kay Kay Menon, is scheduled to return for season 2. On Monday, the series' trailer was made public by the producers. Like its predecessor, "Special Ops 2" is expected to be a high-octane spy thriller, with Kay Kay Menon returning as Himmat Singh, the leader of Research and Analysis.  ALSO READ: Housefull 5 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film surpasses OMG 2
 
Special Ops 2 will address cyber-terrorism and the risks posed by artificial intelligence, as the trailer indicates. The show's tagline reads, "This time, everyone is a target". The teaser for the second installment of the well-known espionage thriller was just released, exclusively on JioHotstar. The release date of the series is July 11, 2025.

Special Ops season 2: When and where to watch online?

Release platform- JioHotstar 
Release date- July 11, 2025.

Special Ops season 2: Trailer talk 

Himmat leads a mission against the antagonist (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who appears prepared to up the ante, as seen in the trailer. There are enough action sequences and espionage drama in the trailer to make you want to see more.
 
Other notable actors in the series include Gautami Kapoor, Kamakshi Bhat, Prakash Raj, Dilip Tahil, Vinay Pathak, Dilip Tacker, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami, Arif Zakaria, and Revathi. According to rumors, the series was filmed in Georgia, Turkey, and Budapest. 

Special Ops 2: About the series

By publishing all of the episodes at once, the makers of "Special Ops 2" will also break the trend of delaying episodes to keep viewers interested. On Jio Hotstar, fans will then be able to watch every episode at once. In order to catch the culprit, Himmat Singh was shown in the first episode of the show decoding a pattern in terrorist attacks throughout the nation.
 
Neeraj Panday is the creator of "Special Ops," which is produced by Friday Storytellers. On March 17, 2020, the first installment of the series was made available on Hotstar. The spin-off, "Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story," was released on November 12, 2021, after this.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Housefull 5 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film surpasses OMG 2

Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning

Actor Rishab Shetty escapes unhurt as boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shoot

Housefull 5 box office collection day 8: Akshay's movie crosses 200 cr

Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Topics :Hotstarweb seriesTV shows

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story