Special Ops 2 trailer: Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh to fight cyber threat

"Special Ops," starring Kay Kay Menon, is scheduled to return for season 2. On Monday, the series' trailer was made public by the producers. Like its predecessor, "Special Ops 2" is expected to be a high-octane spy thriller, with Kay Kay Menon returning as Himmat Singh, the leader of Research and Analysis.

Special Ops 2 will address cyber-terrorism and the risks posed by artificial intelligence, as the trailer indicates. The show's tagline reads, "This time, everyone is a target". The teaser for the second installment of the well-known espionage thriller was just released, exclusively on JioHotstar. The release date of the series is July 11, 2025.

Other notable actors in the series include Gautami Kapoor, Kamakshi Bhat, Prakash Raj, Dilip Tahil, Vinay Pathak, Dilip Tacker, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami, Arif Zakaria, and Revathi. According to rumors, the series was filmed in Georgia, Turkey, and Budapest.

Himmat leads a mission against the antagonist (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who appears prepared to up the ante, as seen in the trailer. There are enough action sequences and espionage drama in the trailer to make you want to see more.

Special Ops 2: About the series

By publishing all of the episodes at once, the makers of "Special Ops 2" will also break the trend of delaying episodes to keep viewers interested. On Jio Hotstar, fans will then be able to watch every episode at once. In order to catch the culprit, Himmat Singh was shown in the first episode of the show decoding a pattern in terrorist attacks throughout the nation.

Neeraj Panday is the creator of "Special Ops," which is produced by Friday Storytellers. On March 17, 2020, the first installment of the series was made available on Hotstar. The spin-off, "Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story," was released on November 12, 2021, after this.