Panchayat Season 4: Check release date, OTT platform, plot, cast and more

Panchayat Season 4 Trailer Out: One of the much-anticipated series, Panchayat season 4, is set to release on June 24. Here's all you need to know

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:44 PM IST
Panchayat is among the most beloved comedy-drama series and is all set to return with its much-anticipated Season 4. Promising more laughter, wit, and heartwarming moments, the upcoming season will continue to explore the lives and challenges of the residents of Phulera village. From Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s evolving romance to a fierce rivalry between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi, Season 4 is expected to bring fresh twists and engaging storytelling.

Panchayat Season 4: OTT release date

The Viral Fever's Panchayat Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on June 24, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Originally slated for a July 2 release, the date was advanced in response to overwhelming fan demand.  ALSO READ: Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning
 

Panchayat Season 4: Trailer

The trailer for Panchayat season 4 was released on June 11. Watch the trailer here:

Panchayat Season 4: Plot

Season 4 will pick up from where Season 3 left off, focusing on the political developments surrounding the upcoming Panchayat elections. The show will delve deeper into the local political tensions and the personal lives of key characters, particularly the growing bond between Abhishek (Sachiv Ji) and Rinki. The brewing conflict between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi over the position of village head is set to take centre stage, promising intense drama and entertaining confrontations.
 
Viewers can expect the signature blend of rural charm, humour, and emotional depth, with new dilemmas and quirky village tales that have made Panchayat a fan favourite.

Panchayat Season 4: Cast and crew

The main cast features:
  • Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi (Sachiv Ji)
  • Neena Gupta as Manju Devi
  • Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey (Pradhan-Pati)
  • Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey
  • Chandan Roy as Vikas
  • Sanvikaa as Rinki
  • Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan
  • Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi
  • Pankaj Jha as MLA Chandra Kishore Singh
  • Amit Kumar Maurya
The series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra with co-direction by Akshat Vijaywargiya.

Panchayat Season 4: Where to watch?

Panchayat Season 4 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting June 24, offering a delightful mix of comedy, political drama, and heartfelt storytelling set against a rustic village backdrop.

Topics :panchayatsEntertainmentweb series

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

