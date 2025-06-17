Panchayat Season 4: Check release date, OTT platform, plot, cast and more

Panchayat is among the most beloved comedy-drama series and is all set to return with its much-anticipated Season 4. Promising more laughter, wit, and heartwarming moments, the upcoming season will continue to explore the lives and challenges of the residents of Phulera village. From Sachiv Ji and Rinki’s evolving romance to a fierce rivalry between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi, Season 4 is expected to bring fresh twists and engaging storytelling.

The Viral Fever's Panchayat Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on June 24, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Originally slated for a July 2 release, the date was advanced in response to overwhelming fan demand.

Panchayat Season 4: Trailer

The trailer for Panchayat season 4 was released on June 11. Watch the trailer here:

Panchayat Season 4: Plot

Season 4 will pick up from where Season 3 left off, focusing on the political developments surrounding the upcoming Panchayat elections. The show will delve deeper into the local political tensions and the personal lives of key characters, particularly the growing bond between Abhishek (Sachiv Ji) and Rinki. The brewing conflict between Manju Devi and Kranti Devi over the position of village head is set to take centre stage, promising intense drama and entertaining confrontations.

Viewers can expect the signature blend of rural charm, humour, and emotional depth, with new dilemmas and quirky village tales that have made Panchayat a fan favourite.