Sonakshi slams Mukesh Khanna for his comment, calls his remarks distasteful

Sonakshi Sinha slammed Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna for blaming her father, Shatrughan Sinha, for her “upbringing.” She shared a long note to actor Khanna who questioned her upbringing for not knowing the answer to a question about Ramayana in Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2019.

She also warned Khanna against passing such “distasteful remarks” about her father in an interview the actor recently gave on YouTube.

Take lessons from Ramayana: Sonakshi advises Mukesh Khanna

On December 16, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram stories to directly address Mukesh Khanna's comments against her and her family. She stressed that the incident he referred to happened way in the past and should be “forgotten.” She slammed him for dragging his family and his father into the matter.

While addressing the matter, she wrote, "Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ...I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."

At the end of the post, she also requested Khanna not to bring up the incident time and again. She said, "Not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family. And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me…please remember, it’s because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well, thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha."

What did Mukesh Khanna say about Sonakshi Sinha?

Recently, Mukesh Khanna appeared in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, talking about the importance of narrating religious epics to the younger generations. He mentioned that today's generation “needs Shaktimaan to guide them” to make the right decisions.

In the interview, without mentioning Sonakshi, he said, "Luv Kush is the name of their bungalow. People got angry, 'She doesn't know'. I said it's not Sonakshi's fault; it's her father's fault. Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?"