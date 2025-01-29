Business Standard

Advance bookings open for Deva: Shahid Kapoor-starrer to release on Jan 31

The much-anticipated action thriller, Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has already taken the internet by storm and is ready to release on Jan 31. Fans can now do the advance bookings

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deva, the much-awaited action thriller from Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, is generating a lot of buzz, thanks to its captivating trailer and popular songs. The movie is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 31, amid high anticipation from fans. 
 
The film's makers shared glimpses of information and news about the film on social media two days before its premiere. With enthusiasm reaching new heights, fans can now reserve their seats for the film, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. Advance bookings are now officially open.
 
Zee Studios shared a post and wrote on Instagram “Hope you are ready, ‘cause Friday crazy hone wala hai! Advance bookings open now! (Link in bio) #Deva releasing in cinemas this Friday.” 
 

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Deva

Addressing a press conference, the lead star Shahid Kapoor said, “It’s an aggressive character but ‘Deva’ is very Deva, there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till ‘Kabir Singh’ people said, ‘Oh! Is he like Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’? You’ll find all the answers on January 31st. As an actor, I tend to keep my work to myself. I want everyone to sense it. All I’m doing is adding a little filler. I found playing that role to be intriguing. I’ve always made an effort to select challenging movies for my filmography. My second goal is to use my films to reach a wider audience. It can be challenging to locate both of these elements in a single movie at times.”   ALSO READ: Sky Force box office collection day 6: Akshay's movie crosses 75 cr mark
 
The actor added, “Some are commercial, some are performance-oriented, but there are films that offer both, and Deva has these factors. The action, the songs, and the characters are all quite daring in this hefty movie. The film’s treatment is commercial, forward-thinking, and contemporary. I spent a year with Deva, and he is a unique individual. I committed to the role, and I collaborated extensively with the director to develop the picture before production. We developed the entire concept for a year. Deva contains a lot of me as an actor". 

Deva: About the film

The film centers on a bright but rebellious police officer who, looking into a well-known case, discovers a network of deceit. Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Pavail Gulati, and Pravesh Rana all play important roles in the action thriller drama. 
 
Rosshan Andrews, a masterful Malayalam director, directed it. Umesh Bansal, Shariq Patel, and Siddharth Roy Kapur are the film's producers. According to estimates, the film was produced with a Rs 50 crore budget. 
 

