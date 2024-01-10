The Kerala Story OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What ‘The Kerala Story’ is all about ‘The Kerala Story’ tells the story of Shalini Unnikrishnan, who converted to Islam; she shares her aspiring journey to become a nurse. While studying in college, she was coerced by extremist Muslims who posed as friends. Ultimately, she joined the Islamic State and was imprisoned in Afghanistan.
What is the collection of "The Kerala Story"? After releasing on May 5, 2023, the movie minted Rs 303.97 crore across the world and became the fifth highest-grossing movie in 2023. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 15-20 crore.
The Kerala Story cast Here's the cast of The Kerala Story:
- Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan
- Yogita Bihani as Nimah
- Sonia Balani as Asifa
- Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali
- Devadarshini as Shalini's mother
- Vijay Krishna as Ishak
- Pranay Pachauri as Rameez
- Pranav Misshra as Abdul
- Pranali Ghogare as Shaziya
Who is the director and producer of The Kerala Story?
