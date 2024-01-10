The Kerala Story OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch

The Kerala Story is one of the biggest hits of 2023 which was surrounded by massive controversies. The movie received a lot of love and support from the audience although it faced a lot of backlash before its release.

Many users who didn't watch the movie in theatres are waiting for its OTT release. Due to the controversy involved with the movie, it couldn't find a good OTT partner to release it online. But now the wait is going to be over, and the movie will be available on the OTT platform soon.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per several reports, The Kerala Story has locked a deal with OTT Platform, Zee 5. The potential release date for The Kerala Story is January 12 or January 19, 2024. The confirmation is yet to come from Zee5 officials.

What ‘The Kerala Story’ is all about



ALSO READ: 7 OTT releases of this week: Here's the complete list of upcoming movies ‘The Kerala Story’ tells the story of Shalini Unnikrishnan, who converted to Islam; she shares her aspiring journey to become a nurse. While studying in college, she was coerced by extremist Muslims who posed as friends. Ultimately, she joined the Islamic State and was imprisoned in Afghanistan.

What is the collection of "The Kerala Story"? After releasing on May 5, 2023, the movie minted Rs 303.97 crore across the world and became the fifth highest-grossing movie in 2023. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 15-20 crore. The Kerala Story cast Here's the cast of The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan

Yogita Bihani as Nimah

Sonia Balani as Asifa

Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali

Devadarshini as Shalini's mother

Vijay Krishna as Ishak

Pranay Pachauri as Rameez

Pranav Misshra as Abdul

Pranali Ghogare as Shaziya Who is the director and producer of The Kerala Story?





ALSO READ: Happy 50th birthday to Hrithik Roshan: All about Bollywood's Greek God Sudipto Sen directed the Kerala Story and Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced it.