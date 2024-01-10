Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mahesh Babu's Mawaa Enthaina lyrical song released, gets 1 million views

Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram's movie song Mawaa Enthaina has been released on YouTube. The song has garnered over 1 million views just after a few hours of its release

Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The lyrical song titled ‘Mawaa Enthaina’ from Guntur Kaaram was released today. The song is gaining fan's attention. Ahead of the movie's release, the makers of Guntur Kaaram released the lyrical version of the song on YouTube. The song is catchy and entertaining. Mahesh Babu can be seen dancing his heart out on the latest track, and it is composed by Thaman S. 

The song is gaining popularity among his fans, and it has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube in just a few hours of its release. The song was also liked by 98,000 people within hours. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Fans showered their love for Mahesh Babu in the comment section. 

One of the fans wrote, "First half of the song is "JUST OK" But... the Second half of the song is "SPEECHLESS".

Another Mahesh fan wrote, "Mahesh Babu Sir Is Not Simply Acting, He Is Just Living In His Character".

One user, while praising the lyrics of the song, wrote, "What a song, lyrics, music & not least only 1st Mahesh babu performance are excellent, marvelous."

"First time mahesh anna love failure song.. Awesome performance by our beloved superstar mahesh anna," another fan commented.

Guntur Kaaram is a Telugu action-drama movie released in theatres on January 12 in theatres across the world. The Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. This is Mahesh Babu's 38th movie. 

The movie is reportedly made with a budget of Rs 200 crore. The running time of the movie is 159 minutes. 

What is the cast of Guntur Kaaram?

The cast of the Guntur Kaaram includes Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

What is the release date of Guntur Kaaram?

Guntur Kaaram is going to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024, in theatres across the world.

The movie was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres in August last year, but then the movie was scheduled to release on January 13 this year, coinciding with Sankranti. But later that too changed, and now the movie will be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Also Read

Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram trailer to be out soon, check when to watch

WATCH: Stampede at actor Mahesh Babu's movie event in Andhra, cop injured

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Meet the 14 confirmed contestants of season 2023

PKL 2023: Telugu Titans full list of players, price and live stream details

National Cinema Day 2023: Know how to book a ticket at just Rs 99?

The Kerala Story OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch

Happy 50th birthday to Hrithik Roshan: All about Bollywood's Greek God

Salaar box office collection Day 19: Prabhas' movie eyes Rs 400 cr target

Happy 50th birthday Farhan Akhtar: Lesser known facts and upcoming films

7 OTT releases of this week: Here's the complete list of upcoming movies


Topics : Mahesh Babu Telugu movies Best movies Indian Box Office Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon