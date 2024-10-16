Vir Das to team up with streaming platform Netflix for fifth comedy special

Actor-comedian Vir Das is again teaming up with streaming platform Netflix for a comedy special, the makers confirmed on Wednesday. Netflix and Vir Das earlier teamed up for multiple projects, which included International Emmy Award-winning Landing, Abroad Understanding, Losing It and For India.

“As he moves from familiar stages to unexpected settings, he uncovers a profound truth: kindness is the only true universal language. In an era where roasts dominate the comedy landscape, Vir boldly challenges the norm by embracing joy and encouraging the world to share happiness freely," Netflix said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the comedian, comedy has the power to bring people together irrespective of where they come from. Vir said that the collaboration will try to bring something fresh to the comedy by sharing stories and experiences celebrating love and kindness and showing the world that laughter is the universal language.

“This special will be an unapologetic, direct shot of happiness to the heart," he added.

Das said he felt honoured to be able to showcase the Indian comedy on the global stage, with this fifth collaboration with the global streaming giant. He also stated, "I can't wait for audiences everywhere to join me on this journey."

Vir Das won the Best Comedy award for ‘Landing’ at the 2023 International Emmy Awards. He shared the trophy with the much-acclaimed British series Derry Girls. He is set to become the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards this year, which will take place in New York City on November 25.