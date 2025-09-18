Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release: When, where to watch Aryan Khan film

The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release: When, where to watch Aryan Khan film

Aryan Khan's directorial debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is set to release today on Sept 18 on Netflix. However, not many people know the exact release time. So get all the details inside

The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release

The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release Date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Netflix is scheduled to release "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," the most awaited web series, on digital screens today, thus the wait is almost over. Fans are already intrigued by the plot, characters, cameos, and action-packed drama of the show, with just a few hours to go. Although the series' September 18 release date has been established, few people are aware of the precise release time. 
 
In its latest post for the web series, Netflix stated: “It’s about to hit… Bohot hard. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is out today, only on Netflix.” All 7 episodes of The Ba***ds of Bollywood will be available on Netflix on September 18. With more than 54 million views on YouTube thus far, the trailer received a thundering response from audiences.
 

The Ba***ds of Bollywood release date and time

    • Release OTT platform- Netflix 
      
    • Release date- September 18, 2025

Also Read

American actress Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney lands jaw-dropping ₹530 cr bollywood deal, internet buzzing

Gustaakh Ishq

Gustaakh Ishq release date: When will Fatima, Vijay Varma's movie release?

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC for protection of personality rights

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Disclose details of Sunjay Kapur's all assets: HC to his widow Priya

Aishwaria rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Explained: What are personality rights and how they protect public figures

      
    • Release time- 12:30 pm (IST).

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Insights

On Netflix, the series is likely going to trend in the top 10. Additionally, there is not any significant competition for the series' Thursday OTT release. Aryan Khan has "killed it," according to early assessments, with his "spoofy" show, which will be rife with meta-Bollywood allusions. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are as eager to witness the cinematic enchantment that his son is about to bring to our screens.
 
Given that Aryan Khan is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the series. A special screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood was held in Mumbai prior to its major release, and the early reviews are encouraging. 

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Cast and Plot 

Alongside Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor, the cast of the show includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli. Aryan Khan's debut series will also have special appearances from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.
 
The Ba***ds of Bollywood immerses viewers in the unvarnished and authentic realm of Bollywood. The narrative traces the journey of Aasmaan Singh, an outsider who becomes famous after striking gold in Bollywood. 
 
His typical family, which consists of his father Rajat Singh, mother Neeta Singh, and uncle Avtar, as well as his shrewd, quick-witted manager Sanya and his humorous and devoted closest buddy Parvaiz, are by his side at every turn.
 

More From This Section

Mirai

Teja Sajja's Mirai storms past ₹100 cr at global box office in just 5 days

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office collection

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle box office day 4: Film crosses 44 cr in India

Uttam Kumar

Frames per Second: Meet Uttam Kumar, the 'Nayak' of Bengal cinema

Mirai Twitter review

Mirai box office collection Day 3: Teja Sajja action film crosses Rs 45 cr

77th Annual Emmy Awards 2025

Emmys 2025: The Studio leads with 13 wins, Adolescence makes history with 6

Topics : Bollywood Netflix India web series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon