Jolly LLB 3 advance booking: Akshay-Arshad film kicks off with modest start

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking Start: As the legal comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 prepares to light up cinemas on September 19, its early ticket sales are showing mixed signals. Subhash Kapoor’s third instalment reunites fan-favourites Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, and carries high expectations owing to the franchise’s legacy.

The film has so far earned ₹1.73 crore through ticket sales, but with block bookings included, its advance collection climbs close to ₹4 crore. With just a day left for release, audience response at the pre-booking counters has been steady to fairly encouraging.

Box office collections are anticipated to soar if the producers provide high-caliber work. The movie's early advantage might be somewhat limited, though, because it will be released on a working Friday rather than a festival.

Jolly LLB 3's advance booking begins Bollywood Hungama was told by a trade source that the multiplex was expecting VPF from the Jolly LLB 3 producers. They did, however, insist that the movie be released without VPF. "For a long time, every producer has to pay Virtual Print Fee (VPF) to every theatre where their film gets screened. However, Hollywood studios have been exempted from paying this fee," the source stated. The source further added, "Accordingly, the India verticals of these Hollywood giants, too, haven’t paid VPF. Jolly LLB 3 belongs to Star Studio18, which is a part of Disney and Viacom. As a result, it was expected that it would also get the VPF waiver. However, PVR Inox insisted that they should pay the VPF like the other production houses of the country."

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking opened the day before yesterday, and Sacnilk reports that the company made Rs 3.91 crore on its first day of operation. To date, more than 40,000 seats have been reserved in advance. The movie appears to be having a big impact at the box office even before it opens. The third installment of the franchise is anticipated to do better than the first two, despite the fact that the first two were popular. The only question now is whether Jolly LLB 3 will be capable of doing so.

Is Jolly LLB 3 v/s multiplex resolved? The media report claims that PVR Inox and the Jolly LLB 3 makers have not yet come to an agreement. Nevertheless, on the morning of September 18, the advance bookings for the movie were reopened. Whether the makers will take advantage of the waiver or pay VPF is still not known. Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, and Huma Qureshi, will compete with Nishaanchi at the box office. About Jolly LLB 3 Cast and Plot Both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return in Jolly LLB 3 as opposing lawyers engaged in a well-publicized legal dispute. As Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi, Saurabh Shukla also makes a comeback. On September 19, 2025, the movie debuted in theaters.