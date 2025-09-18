The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release: When, where to watch Aryan Khan film

Netflix is scheduled to release "The Ba***ds of Bollywood," the most awaited web series, on digital screens today, thus the wait is almost over. Fans are already intrigued by the plot, characters, cameos, and action-packed drama of the show, with just a few hours to go. Although the series' September 18 release date has been established, few people are aware of the precise release time.

In its latest post for the web series, Netflix stated: “It’s about to hit… Bohot hard. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is out today, only on Netflix.” All 7 episodes of The Ba***ds of Bollywood will be available on Netflix on September 18. With more than 54 million views on YouTube thus far, the trailer received a thundering response from audiences.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood release date and time • Release OTT platform- Netflix • Release date- September 18, 2025 • Release time- 12:30 pm (IST). The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Insights On Netflix, the series is likely going to trend in the top 10. Additionally, there is not any significant competition for the series' Thursday OTT release. Aryan Khan has "killed it," according to early assessments, with his "spoofy" show, which will be rife with meta-Bollywood allusions. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are as eager to witness the cinematic enchantment that his son is about to bring to our screens.

Given that Aryan Khan is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the series. A special screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood was held in Mumbai prior to its major release, and the early reviews are encouraging. The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Cast and Plot Alongside Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor, the cast of the show includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli. Aryan Khan's debut series will also have special appearances from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.