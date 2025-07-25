Friday, July 25, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt bans 25 OTT platforms including Ullu, ALTT for explicit content

MIB blocks platforms like Ullu, Desiflix and Big Shots citing violations of IT Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Indecent Representation of Women law

Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix and Big Shots have been banned for hosting and distributing sexually explicit content (Representational)

Boris Pradhan
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has banned 25 Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix and Big Shots, for hosting and distributing sexually explicit content, according to a report by Storyboard18.
 
An official directive has been issued to internet service providers (ISPs) to block public access to these platforms in India. The move aims to restrict content that is considered obscene and contrary to Indian law and cultural norms.
 
What legal provisions did the platforms violate?
 
According to the MIB, these platforms violated multiple laws, including:
 
  • Section 67 and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000
 
  • Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023
 
  • Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986
 
Full list of OTT platforms banned
 

The banned platforms include:
 
ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks.
 
MIB cites intermediary obligations under IT Act
 
The government stressed that intermediaries must act against unlawful content once notified, as per Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act. Failure to comply removes the legal immunity usually granted to platforms and service providers.
 
SC pushes Centre to act legislatively on OTT obscenity
 
Earlier in April, the Supreme Court urged the Centre to “do something legislative” to control obscene content on OTT platforms and social media. The Centre informed the court that additional regulations are under active consideration.
 
Responses were also sought from OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, AltBalaji, Ullu Digital and Mubi, as well as tech firms like X, Google, Meta and Apple, following a public interest litigation on OTT content regulation.
 
Ullu IPO paused after objections from regulators
 
Ullu Digital Ltd had filed a draft red herring prospectus in February 2024, aiming to raise ₹135–150 crore through an IPO—set to be the largest MSME listing by scale.
 
However, the IPO has been put on hold following objections raised by a self-regulatory streaming body and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over the adult content hosted on the platform.

Topics : government of India

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

