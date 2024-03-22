OTT releases this week: Here are the top 5 movies to watch this weekend

A long weekend is waiting for all the movie enthusiasts who can make their weekend more entertaining. This weekend is going to last till Monday due to the festival of Holi. Make this Holi colourful and entertaining. If you are searching for some of the best movie releases this week, then here are the movies which are going to be released on different OTT platforms. From Waten Mere Watan Amazon to Oppenheimer on Jio Cinema, the list goes on and on.

Top 5 OTT movies releasing this week

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a movie that revolves around Indian freedom fighter Uha Mehta portrayed by Sara Ali Khan. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Quit India movement narrating the story of a young girl who started Congress radio, which was used to send unity and patriotism messages to Indians against colonial oppression. Emran Hashmi would also feature in the extended cameo role as Ram Mahohal Lohia, the Indian movement activist.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Release Date: March 21, 2024

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Oppenheimer

The second movie on the list is one of the most popular movies of 2023 directed by Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan. This was the science-thriller movie based on Robert J Oppenheimer, which dives deeper into Oppenheimer's psyche and relationships. The movie managed to earn seven Oscars recently. Cillian Murphy received an Oscar for Best Actor for portraying the main protagonist in the 96th Academy Award. The movie did a whooping business at the box office and emerged as one of the most successful movies for the Hollywood.

Release Date: March 21

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Fighter

The first major movie of 2024 was ‘Fighter’, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the high-octane action thriller. The plot of the movie is inspired by the Pulwama terror attack on the Indian armed forces. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the movie also features Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz and Karan Singh Grover in key roles.

Release Date: March 21

Where to Watch: Netflix

Lootere

Lootere is a drama movie which shows the hijack of a cargo ship which is being taken by Somali pirates on the high seas. Rajat Kapoor portrayed the role of cargo captain. The movie directed by Jai Mehta shows the negotiations between pirates and the Indian government who attempt to set free the hostages.

Release Date: March 22

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

X Men '97

Last but not least is Marvel's animated series X Men '97. The movie shows the revival of X MEN: The animated series, depicting the preparation for new challenges after the demise of their leader Professor X aka Charles Xavier. X-Men makes an attempt to co-exist with humans despite political and scientific threats. The first two seasons are written by DeMayo and Jake Castorena is supervising director.

Release Date: March 20

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar