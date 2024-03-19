Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth's movie stats dropped on Monday

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha movie witnessed a massive dip on Monday. The collection observed a drop of 69.29 per cent as compared to the previous day after its highest single-day collection on Sunday. Yodha movie collected Rs 2.15 crore at the box office on Monday.

It was released in theatres across the world on March 15, 2024, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. It is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Yodha Box Office Collection Day 5 As per the industry tracker sacnilk, the movie collection is expected to drop further on Tuesday. As of now, it has minted Rs 0.91 crore, and the number may remain around 2 crore.

Yodha performed well in the first weekend despite tough competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan. It started its box office collection with Rs 4.1 crore on its opening day, the number surged on the second day (Saturday) when it minted Rs 5.75 crore. The collection of Yodha peaked on Day 3 (Sunday) when it collected Rs 7 crore.

After some good days, the stats of Yodha dropped significantly on Monday when it collected only Rs 2.15 crore which is 69.29 per cent lower as compared to Sunday.





ALSO READ: Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Siddharth's movie may observe drop today The total collection of Yodha currently stands at Rs 19 crore net in India and Rs 25.5 crore worldwide. It has garnered mixed reactions from both fans and critics. It is expected that the movie might get on track again on its second weekend.