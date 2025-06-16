Housefull 5 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film surpasses OMG 2

Housefull 5 continues its impressive box office run, emerging as a major comedy blockbuster in 2025. The Sajid Nadiadwala production, starring Akshay Kumar, has officially surpassed the lifetime earnings of OMG 2, making it the superstar’s seventh highest Hindi net grosser.

In just 10 days, Housefull 5 collected ₹154.47 crore in India, overtaking OMG 2, which had concluded with ₹151.16 crore.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 11

As per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1.77 crore on Day 11, taking its total to ₹156.02 crore. This number is expected to surge by the end of the day.

Housefull 5: Day-wise collection Day 1 (Friday) ₹24 Cr

₹24 Cr Day 2 (Saturday) ₹31 Cr

₹31 Cr Day 3 (Sunday) ₹32.5 Cr

₹32.5 Cr Day 4 (Monday) ₹13 Cr

₹13 Cr Day 5 (Tuesday) ₹11.25 Cr

₹11.25 Cr Day 6 (Wednesday) ₹8.5 Cr

₹8.5 Cr Day 7 (Thursday) ₹7 Cr

₹7 Cr Week 1 Total ₹127.25 Cr

₹127.25 Cr Day 8 (Friday) ₹6 Cr

₹6 Cr Day 9 (Saturday) ₹9.5 Cr

₹9.5 Cr Day 10 (Sunday) ₹11.5 Cr

₹11.5 Cr Day 11 (Monday) ₹1.77 Cr (at the time of writing)

₹1.77 Cr (at the time of writing) Total (11 Days) ₹156.02 Cr Housefull 5: Plot Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set on a luxurious cruise ship and centres around a murder mystery tangled with mistaken identities and hilarious twists. When billionaire Ranjeet is killed, three men (Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh) claim to be his heir, leading to chaos.

Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever. About Housefull 5 Housefull 5 is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language comedy thriller film co-written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Serving as the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise, the film blends mystery and humour in a unique cruise-ship setting.