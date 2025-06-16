Home / Entertainment / Housefull 5 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film surpasses OMG 2

Housefull 5 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film surpasses OMG 2

Housefull 5 surpassed OMG 2 collection at the box office, earning over ₹156.02 crore in 11 days. Akshay Kumar's comedy thriller continues its strong run with steady weekday collections

Housefull 5
Housefull 5
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Housefull 5 continues its impressive box office run, emerging as a major comedy blockbuster in 2025. The Sajid Nadiadwala production, starring Akshay Kumar, has officially surpassed the lifetime earnings of OMG 2, making it the superstar’s seventh highest Hindi net grosser.
 
In just 10 days, Housefull 5 collected ₹154.47 crore in India, overtaking OMG 2, which had concluded with ₹151.16 crore.   ALSO READ: Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Housefull 5 box office collection day 11

As per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1.77 crore on Day 11, taking its total to ₹156.02 crore. This number is expected to surge by the end of the day.
 

Housefull 5: Day-wise collection

  • Day 1 (Friday)             ₹24 Cr
  • Day 2 (Saturday) ₹31 Cr
  • Day 3 (Sunday) ₹32.5 Cr
  • Day 4 (Monday) ₹13 Cr
  • Day 5 (Tuesday) ₹11.25 Cr
  • Day 6 (Wednesday) ₹8.5 Cr
  • Day 7 (Thursday) ₹7 Cr
  • Week 1 Total ₹127.25 Cr
  • Day 8 (Friday) ₹6 Cr
  • Day 9 (Saturday) ₹9.5 Cr
  • Day 10 (Sunday) ₹11.5 Cr
  • Day 11 (Monday) ₹1.77 Cr (at the time of writing)
  • Total (11 Days) ₹156.02 Cr

Housefull 5: Plot

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set on a luxurious cruise ship and centres around a murder mystery tangled with mistaken identities and hilarious twists. When billionaire Ranjeet is killed, three men (Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh) claim to be his heir, leading to chaos.

Housefull 5: Cast

Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever. 

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language comedy thriller film co-written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Serving as the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise, the film blends mystery and humour in a unique cruise-ship setting.
 
Released on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 offers a novel cinematic experience with two alternate versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each featuring a different climax.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning

Actor Rishab Shetty escapes unhurt as boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shoot

Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay's film online?

Thug Life collections Day 7: Kamal Haasan's film struggles at box office

Topics :EntertainmentBest moviesIndian Box OfficeAkshay Kumar

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story