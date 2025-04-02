Lionsgate confirms Keanu Reeves to return as hitman in John Wick: Chapter 5

Keanu Reeves is returning as Baba Yaga, Lionsgate confirmed at this year's CinemaCon. Lionsgate has not shared any other information about the movie's plot and casting announcements, but the director / producer Chad Stahelski, and producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are attached to the project.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group head Adam Fogelson assured all the John Wick fans that Reeves, Stahelski, Iwanyk, and Lee wouldn’t sign unless they had something phenomenal and fresh to say about these characters.

“We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next,” he added.

Apart from the live-action sequel, the makers are also in the making process of an animated prequel starring Reeves who narrates how he once completed an "impossible task". The animated version of John Wick will be directed by Shannon Tindle and written by Vanessa Taylor.

The return of Keanu Reeves will be a bit surprising as John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) ended with McShane’s Winston and Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King standing at a grave showing John Wick’s name. The movie minted $440 million at the global box office.

The John Wick franchise started in 2014 starring Keanu Reeves in the titular hitman role who was pulled back into the underworld even after retirement.

John Wick was also featured in Ballerina's trailer, so it's not entirely surprising to learn that reports of the character's death were a bit exaggerated. But with Reeves returning to headline another John Wick film, it's quite clear that Lionsgate wants to continue with Wick's story as long as it possibly can.

John Wick spin-off

The John Wick spin-off, John Wick: Ballerina is set to release in theatres this year. Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, the spin-off features Ana de Armas in the lead role, alongside Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus in supporting roles.

More about the franchise

In the meantime, the action franchise is expanding its animated prequel and Caine-centric standalone adventure from director-star Donnie Yen. These projects will complement the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, which is scheduled to hit there on June 6.

Keanu is to appear in Ballerina before he returns to the screen for John Wick 5. The latest announcement will mark the reunion of franchise director and producer Chad Stahelski and Thunder Road producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.