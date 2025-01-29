Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Pushpa 2 OTT release date confirmed; here's when and where to watch

Pushpa 2 OTT release date confirmed; here's when and where to watch

After posting earth-shattering numbers at the box office, Pushpa 2 is finally set to release on Netflix. Here's when and where to watch the movie this week

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After ruling the box office for nearly two months, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 is set to release on the OTT platform. The blockbuster movie is ending its theatrical run on January 29, 2025.
 
Netflix confirmed the release date of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. The movie is set to release on January 30, 2025. 
 
There is bad news for the Hindi audience, as currently, the movie will only be released in four languages–Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
 
However, the Netflix version of Pushpa 2 will come with an exclusive extended cut of Pushpa 2, featuring 23 minutes of previously unseen footage.
 
 
The special version offers a more immersive experience with the help of intense drama making it a must-watch movie for fans. 

Also Read

Game Changer

Game Changer box office collection: Ram Charan film posts 186 crore opening

cinema hall. theatre

Multiplex chains expect ticket price rise, strong box office in 2025

Pushpa 2 Day 9 Collections: Allu Arjun movie reaches 750 cr mark in India

Pushpa 2 Day 9 Collections: Allu Arjun movie reaches 750 cr mark in India

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 5: Allu Arjun film biz drops on Monday

Pushpa 2

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' box office Day 2 collections may see nominal drop

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collections

Pushpa 2 is one of the most successful movies commercially as it garnered over Rs 1233 crore net in India while the worldwide collection of the movie stood at Rs 1738 crore, surpassing mega hits like ‘Baahubali 2’, ‘KGF 2’, ‘RRR’ and others. The movie is now only behind Amir Khan's Dangal which minted Rs 2040 crore worldwide.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is an Indian Telugu-language action drama movie. It is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. 
 
The film features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Apart from them, the movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay. 
 
Pushpa 2 is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and this movie continues the journey of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who rose to the ranks of sandalwood smuggler, and his success from enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS.

More From This Section

CAS concert Bengaluru canceled

CAS Bengaluru concert canceled: How to get your refund? Details inside

Hema Malini on Maha Kumbh 2025

Actor Hema Malini takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh 2025

Sky Force

Sky Force box office collection Day 5: Earnings drop further on Monday

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's India tour

Maha Kumbh 2025: Chris Martin, girlfriend Dakota Johnson at Prayagraj

Sky Force

Sky Force box office collection day 4: Movie earns 60 cr after first week

Topics : Box office Netflix India OTT platforms Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon