By Christopher Palmeri

Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to take on the role of superspy James Bond as Amazon.com Inc.’s MGM Studios looks to reboot the franchise that last released a picture in 2021.

Pattinson was chosen after a series of screen tests that played out in news stories and captivated fans the world over. (In the running were reportedly Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult.)

In picking Pattinson, who previously starred in the Twilight vampire film series and played the titular superhero in 2022’s The Batman, MGM is departing from a long-established formula of choosing actors well known in the industry but not necessarily by the general public. Over the past two decades, the 40-year-old English actor has gained critical and popular acclaim through a range of prominent roles in both mainstream blockbusters as well as in smaller independent productions. Earlier this year, Pattinson played TV journalist Chris Hansen in A24’s psychological thriller Primetime. He also appeared as Antinous in Christopher Nolan’s hit adaptation of The Odyssey.

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is scheduled to direct the new Bond picture, which is being produced by former Sony Pictures film chief Amy Pascal and British producer David Heyman, best known for the Harry Potter films. The new movie will be the first since Amazon acquired complete creative control of the franchise from the family of producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli last year. The online retail giant bought Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. in 2022 for $8.45 billion in a bet that the century-old studio would feed its growing streaming video business. Since then Amazon has released some pictures that have attracted critical acclaim, like 2023’s Saltburn, but it has mostly failed to produce blockbusters. One exception is this year’s sci-fi hit Project Hail Mary, which has grossed $685 million in cinema ticket sales worldwide since its release in March.