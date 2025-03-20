Officer on Duty released on OTT: When, where to watch Kunchacko Boban movie

The much-anticipated Malayalam crime-thriller Officer on Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban, is now available for streaming on OTT platforms. Directed by Jithu Ashraf, the gripping thriller originally hit theatres on February 20, 2025, and has since garnered significant attention from audiences.

Made with a budget of Rs 12 crore, the movie did a business of Rs 50 crore worldwide. After one month of theatrical release, the makers have released the movie on Netflix

Reportedly, ‘Officer on Duty’ is the highest-grossing Malayalam film in 2025, surpassing Asif Ali’s ‘Rekhachithram’.

Officer on Duty on OTT: When and where to watch

Officer on Duty was released on Netflix on March 20, today. The movie will be available in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

Netflix confirmed the release of Office on Duty with a post that reads, “Puthiya officer etheetund, stand in line and salute Watch Officer on Duty on Netflix, out 20 March in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada #OfficerOnDutyOnNetflix.”

Officer on Duty: Plot

The movie revolves around a tough and angry police inspector, Harishankar, who is demoted to the Circle Inspector (CI) post. The movie takes an interesting turn when he receives a complaint against Chandrababu, who runs a jewellery racket. Harishankar decides to investigate the case without considering the challenges en route. It leads to the unfolding of a whole list of horrific crimes, which are also linked to his tragic history.

Office on Duty cast

The 2-hour and 17-minute movie features Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani in the lead role. Along with them, the cast also includes Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Vaisakh Shankar, Vishnu G. Warrier, and Ramzan Muhammed in the key roles.

About Office on Duty

Officer on Duty is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Jithu Ashraf, marking his directorial debut. The film is penned by Shahi Kabir, known for his gripping narratives and compelling storytelling.

The film received positive feedback from both critics and audiences alike. The performances, story, and music garnered praise and it turned out to be a commercial success. The movie was made with a budget of just Rs 12 crore and earned a whopping Rs 50 crore.