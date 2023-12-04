Sensex (1.48%)
68477.15 + 995.96
Nifty (1.55%)
20581.45 + 313.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.37%)
6675.15 + 90.00
Nifty Midcap (1.07%)
43846.25 + 463.85
Nifty Bank (2.48%)
45927.40 + 1113.20
Heatmap

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' crosses Rs 300-cr mark worldwide in three days

Animal" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures

Animal movie

Animal movie

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Crime drama "Animal", starring Ranbir Kapoor, has raised Rs 356 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday.
The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of "Animal" on X.
"Box office tsunami! Weekend collection Rs 356 crore worldwide gross," the post read.
The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.
It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.
"Animal" is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office

Animal trailer release: Ranbir, Bobby look fierce in intense trailer

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer thriller collects Rs 236 crore

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's movie starts slow

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office

Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar: Things Falling Apart

Topics : Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood Box office Bollywood Big budgets T-series

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon