Twilight star Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer at LA home on Easter

Twilight star Kristen Stewart and her longtime girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, have married in an intimate ceremony in their Los Angeles home on Easter Sunday

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Twilight star Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home. The pair, who got engaged in 2021 after going public with their love in October 2019, exchanged vows on Easter. 
 
The two celebrated their special day surrounded by close friends and family, including actress Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis. 
 
Dylan Meyer has built an impressive career behind the scenes in Hollywood, balancing roles as both screenwriter and actress. She co-wrote and executive-produced the 2016 Netflix film XOXO, and contributed to the futuristic series Miss 2059 as a writer. 
 
 
Meyer’s creative portfolio also includes a number of short films, such as Loose Ends and Rock Bottom, showcasing her knack for storytelling across genres, according to Elle. 

'Twilight' star Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer: The couple look

For the special occasion, Kristen Stewart opted for a laid-back yet stylish look, wearing her hair down and donning a chic short dress in shades of grey and white. Dylan, however, chose to wear a pretty short white dress. Days after receiving their marriage license in Los Angeles County last Tuesday, Kristen and Dylan formally exchanged vows, according to TMZ, which broke the story first. 

According to TMZ, Kristen, 35, and Dylan, 37, exchanged vows at their Los Angeles home on Easter Sunday, April 20, in front of family members and close ones including actor Ashley Benson. Pictures from the wedding were posted on the internet. After getting their marriage licence earlier that week, Kristen and Dylan made the big decision. They then said "I do" in a small ceremony.
 
They were spotted together in identical attire prior to obtaining the marriage licence. At the altar, Kristen and Dylan wore their individual styles. Dylan looked stunning in a translucent white top and gold skirt, while Kristen wore a matching two-piece outfit.

How did Kristen Stewart's and Dylan Meyer’s love story begin?

They met for the first time in a 2013 movie. The love between Kristen and Dylan has been developing over the years. However, it wasn’t until the former broke up with model Stella Maxwell until 2019 that the two grew closer and eventually took their relationship to the next level.
 
Kristen disclosed on Howard Stern in 2021 that Dylan was the one who made the bold decision to pop the question. "She knocked it out of the park. It was really cute," shared Kristen, who was obviously smitten. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Kristen said that they had even been discussing starting a family.
 

 

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

