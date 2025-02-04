Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' teaser: Neeraj Pandey takes it to next level

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' teaser: Neeraj Pandey takes it to next level

After Bihar, Neeraj Pandey brings the Bengal chapter of Khakee, narrating the less talked about side of the city of joy. Watch the teaser here

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Neeraj Pandey is ready with another part of Khakee, but this time it's not based in Bihar, but Bengal. This series is expected to take the audience to the less-talked-about side of the city of joy through this fictitious story.
 
The makers have released the teaser of the much-awaited series "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" featuring Bengali stars Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead roles. This new series is expected to take the series in a completely new direction.

Watch the teaser here

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter tells the story of a war between gangsters and the police. While sharing the teaser on Instagram, Netflix wrote,  "Kolkata ke sabse khatarnaak gangsters ka hoga sabse shaatir police se saamna, in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is coming soon, only on Netflix!"
 
 

Also Read

Grammy Awards 2025

67th Grammy Awards 2025 full winners list: Beyonce to Shakira, who won what

Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West & wife 'naked' Bianca Censori

Grammy Awards 2025: Kanye West & wife 'naked' Bianca Censori escorted out?

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 collection: Allu Arjun's movie inches closer to beat Baahubali 2

Netflix reveals first look of ‘Wednesday' Season 2

Netflix reveals first look of 'Wednesday' Season 2, details inside

Squid Game Season 3

Squid Game season 3 release date announced, here's when and where to watch

What does Neeraj Pandey say about the 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’?

Pandey is pleased with his partnership with Netflix where he wants his audience to watch the culturally rich region, bustling streets of Kolkata, new faces, new conflicts, and a new story.
 
While talking about the latest part, he said, "In line with the trademark Khakee flavour, in the upcoming chapter, the stakes are higher, the truths are darker, and the challenges are grittier. I am sure the audiences will be delighted with the powerful ensemble and can’t wait for their reactions as they experience the intensity and drama on screen. It was a sheer delight working with our directors Debatma, Tushar and the entire crew who worked tirelessly to bring this story to life.”

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter story

The series is set in Kolkata and the Khakhee's latest part contributes to violence, corruption and justice. The action begins from the Howrah bridge in Kolkata where bullets are being manufactured. The surprising part is that the bullets have the least use, especially during the beginning of the series.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter cast

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter features Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das in key roles. The series is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Khakee series started with Bihar part which was the crime thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey and written by Umashankar singh. The series featured Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, and Abhimanyu Singh in lead roles and was produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Storytellers. The season received huge appreciation and it got an 8.2 rating in IMDb.

More From This Section

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Prabhas to play 'Rudra' in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'; first look is out

Priyadarshan confirms 'Hera Pheri 3'

Priyadarshan confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' with Akshay, Paresh and Suniel Shetty

Shahid Kapoor on Deva

Deva advance bookings for day 1: Shahid's movie sells over 30k tickets

Samay Raina, Bhuvan Bam and Tanmay Bhat joined megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati

KBC 16: Samay Raina jokes on Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham, watch video

My Happy Marriage season 2

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 5: When and where to watch, and more nc

Topics : Entertainment Netflix India web series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon