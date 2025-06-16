Monday, June 16, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Housefull 5 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film surpasses OMG 2

Housefull 5 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar film surpasses OMG 2

Housefull 5 surpassed OMG 2 collection at the box office, earning over ₹156.02 crore in 11 days. Akshay Kumar's comedy thriller continues its strong run with steady weekday collections

Housefull 5

Housefull 5

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Housefull 5 continues its impressive box office run, emerging as a major comedy blockbuster in 2025. The Sajid Nadiadwala production, starring Akshay Kumar, has officially surpassed the lifetime earnings of OMG 2, making it the superstar’s seventh highest Hindi net grosser.
 
In just 10 days, Housefull 5 collected ₹154.47 crore in India, overtaking OMG 2, which had concluded with ₹151.16 crore.   ALSO READ: Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Housefull 5 box office collection day 11

As per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹1.77 crore on Day 11, taking its total to ₹156.02 crore. This number is expected to surge by the end of the day.
 
 

Housefull 5: Day-wise collection

  • Day 1 (Friday)             ₹24 Cr
  • Day 2 (Saturday) ₹31 Cr
  • Day 3 (Sunday) ₹32.5 Cr
  • Day 4 (Monday) ₹13 Cr
  • Day 5 (Tuesday) ₹11.25 Cr
  • Day 6 (Wednesday) ₹8.5 Cr
  • Day 7 (Thursday) ₹7 Cr
  • Week 1 Total ₹127.25 Cr
  • Day 8 (Friday) ₹6 Cr
  • Day 9 (Saturday) ₹9.5 Cr
  • Day 10 (Sunday) ₹11.5 Cr
  • Day 11 (Monday) ₹1.77 Cr (at the time of writing)
  • Total (11 Days) ₹156.02 Cr

Housefull 5: Plot

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set on a luxurious cruise ship and centres around a murder mystery tangled with mistaken identities and hilarious twists. When billionaire Ranjeet is killed, three men (Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh) claim to be his heir, leading to chaos.

Housefull 5: Cast

Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever. 

Also Read

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 box office collection day 8: Akshay's movie crosses 200 cr

The Bengal Files teaser out

The Bengal Files teaser out: Vivek Agnihotri explores Bengal's 'dark past'

TV actor Avika Gor engaged Milind Chandwani, her longtime boyfriend

Who is Milind Chandwani, Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor's to-be husband?

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 collections day 7: Box office earnings dip to single digits

Housefull 5

Akshay's Housefull 5 races past Salman Khan's Sikandar at box office

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is a 2025 Indian Hindi-language comedy thriller film co-written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala, and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Serving as the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise, the film blends mystery and humour in a unique cruise-ship setting.
 
Released on June 6, 2025, Housefull 5 offers a novel cinematic experience with two alternate versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each featuring a different climax.
 

More From This Section

Prabhas' The Raja Saab 2025

Prabhas' The Raja Saab teaser leaked ahead of release; makers issue warning

Rishabh Shetty, Kantara

Actor Rishab Shetty escapes unhurt as boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shoot

Thug Life box office collection day 8

Thug Life box office Day 8: Kamal Haasan film struggles to reach ₹50 crore

Kesari 2 OTT release

Kesari 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay's film online?

Thug Life box office collection day 7

Thug Life collections Day 7: Kamal Haasan's film struggles at box office

Topics : Entertainment Best movies Indian Box Office Akshay Kumar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon