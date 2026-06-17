As anticipation builds for the milestone season of Bigg Boss 20, the tentative contestant list is beginning to take shape. The new season is reportedly set to premiere on September 21, with Salman Khan expected to return as host.

There are also rumours that the producers have reached out to many reality-show stars, digital creators, and television personalities, as well as some former participants.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day to release in India ahead of US, check date A number of names from popular reality series such as Splitsvilla, Lock Upp and Roadies have been doing the rounds. The rumoured list also includes social media influencers, actors and musicians.

Top 5 'rumoured' contestants of Bigg Boss 2026

Zubair Jannat: Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Dill Mill Gaye, Kashi, Phulwa, Bharat Ke Veer Putra, and Tu Aashiqui are just a few of the series in which she has starred since she started acting in 2008.

In addition, Jannat participated in the movie Hichki and in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she was placed at fourth. Zubair has 51.4 million followers on Instagram.

Faisal Shaikh: Also referred to as Mr Faisu, Faisal Shaikh is one of the names on the preliminary list. He has participated in Celebrity MasterChef, presented Loventure on JioHotstar, and has 33.6 million Instagram followers.

Anjali Arora: She finished second in ALT Balaji's Lock Upp and has 13 million social media followers. Sajna Hai Mujhe, Shayad Fir Se, Tere Bargi, Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re, and Kaka's Temporary Pyar and Aashiq Purana are just a few of the Hindi and Punjabi music videos in which Anjali has appeared. ALSO READ: Blast OTT release: When and where to watch the Tamil action-thriller online : She finished second in ALT Balaji's Lock Upp and has 13 million social media followers. Sajna Hai Mujhe, Shayad Fir Se, Tere Bargi, Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re, and Kaka's Temporary Pyar and Aashiq Purana are just a few of the Hindi and Punjabi music videos in which Anjali has appeared.

Uorfi Javed: Another name being explored is Uorfi, who made an appearance in the show's first OTT season. After becoming well-known for her style choices, she starred in the reality series Follow Kar Lo Yaar and made an appearance in the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Alongside Nia Sharma, she recently made an appearance on Splitsvilla as a mischievous character. She also won The Traitors India. Santy Sharma: He is a Madhya Pradesh rapper, singer, and songwriter from Ratlam. Santy was in the news recently after expressing his views on the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a topic of discussion on social media.