"Aa raha hoon main": Family Man 3 teaser goes musical as release date drops

The highly awaited third season of The Family Man will debut on November 21st, according to an official announcement from the show’s makers. Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari in the highly acclaimed series, which is returning with more intense action and more obstacles.

Fans in India, as well as across the world, can anticipate the new season's exclusive Prime Video premiere, which was announced on Tuesday.

Family Man 3 release date out: When and where to watch?

• Release date- November 21, 2025

• Release platform- Prime Video.

About Family Man 3 teaser

To announce the release date, the makers of the popular online series posted an entertaining video on Tuesday. Priyamani begins by briefly recapping the events of the previous four years, including their son starting ballet and their daughter leaving for college.

She added, “Thank god kuch toh acha kiya.. Aur humare pyaar Tiwari ji, 4 saal se ek hi cheez pe laage hain (Thank God, he did something good. But our Tiwari has been doing just one thing for the past four years)”. Subsequently, Manoj Bajpayee appears, effortlessly returning to his Srikant Tiwari rhythm and humming "Aaa…" regardless of his location, be it a dentist's chair, the kitchen, dining with JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), or even while on a mission. Manoj declares, "Aa raha hun (I am coming)," as the video comes to a close. The third season will then be released on November 21st, according to the trailer. In 2021, the second season was made available.

The Family Man 3 In June, the Season 3 teaser was made public. This season's newcomers will be Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. Fans were drawn to Jaideep's appearance at the very end of the teaser. Fans recognised Jaideep despite the black cloth covering his face because of the intensity of his eyes. The show is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season. It was written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogue by Sumit Arora.

More on 'The Family Man season 3' According to the release, the third season raises the stakes higher than ever, pushing him to his limits as he confronts powerful new foes — Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma and Nimrat Kaur as Meera. The third season will also see the return of actors Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni). "Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on The Family Man have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it – raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience", writers Raj & DK stated.