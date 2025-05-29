Criminal Justice Season 4 Twitter review: Fans want all episodes now

Pankaj Tripathi returns as the sharp-witted advocate Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, the much-awaited fourth instalment of the acclaimed courtroom drama.

Streaming on JioHotstar now, the series dives into another emotionally charged legal battle – this time with deeper family conflicts and darker twists.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and backed by producer Sameer Nair, Season 4 is already making waves as one of 2025’s most anticipated OTT releases. With its razor-sharp writing and Pankaj Tripathi’s stellar screen presence, the show promises a rollercoaster of suspense, legal intrigue, and moral dilemmas.

Criminal Justice 4: Cast

Apart from Tripathi, the series also features a strong ensemble including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Asha Negi, Khushboo Atre, Mita Vashisht, and Shweta Basu Prasad.

Criminal Justice Season 4: Plot

This season centres on Dr Raj Nagpal, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a nurse named Roshni, with whom he allegedly had an extramarital affair. The case grows more complicated when his wife, Anju, is also dragged into the investigation. Advocate Madhav Mishra returns to defend Raj in a legal battle filled with emotional twists and moral dilemmas.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter: Twitter review

While fans are thrilled by the return of Madhav Mishra and the gripping courtroom drama, many are frustrated with the makers’ decision to release only three episodes at launch.

Social media is buzzing with praise for Pankaj Tripathi’s performance, but the limited episode drop has left viewers wanting more.

One user tweeted, "Justice returns! #CriminalJustice4 premieres May 29 on @JioHotstar. Dive into the gripping world of Madhav Mishra as he tackles a case shrouded in mystery and moral dilemmas. Don't miss this courtroom thriller!"

"I was eagerly awaiting this courtroom drama, and I'm glad it lived up to my expectations. The layered plot, complex characters, and strong narrative make it a gripping drama, which keeps you hooked throughout. Particularly, the courtroom scenes are engaging. I binged all the episodes and absolutely loved it," posted another user on X.

However, not all feedback has been positive. Since only three episodes have been released so far, many viewers were left wanting more.

A disappointed fan wrote, "Only 3 episodes of Criminal Justice Season 4 released. I was excited, but now I’ll wait until all episodes are out before watching."

Another user tweeted in frustration, "This is unfair, @TripathiiPankaj bhaiya... instead of releasing all episodes, they’ve split them up. It’s disappointing for binge-watchers like us."

"Its tooo annoying that only 3 episodes released of Criminal Justice Season 4, this practice of @JioHotstar will kill the joy of binge-watch experience, please release all the episodes together @JioHotstar #CriminalJusticeSeason4," another user wrote.

About Criminal Justice Season 4

Criminal Justice explores the lives of individuals caught in India’s legal system, often under accusations of serious crimes like murder. Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra plays a crucial role in uncovering the truth behind these complex cases.

The show addresses themes such as guilt, innocence, emotional strain, and the flaws within the justice system. These elements combine to create a compelling and thought-provoking drama.

How many episodes are in Criminal Justice Season 4?

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter consists of 8 episodes in total. Currently, only the first three have been released, with the remaining five expected to drop weekly.