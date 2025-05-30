The Karate Kid Release Today: The Karate Kid franchise has a massive fan base worldwide, and the newest film in the series, The Karate Kid: Legends, has just been released in theatres. The film also marks the return of legendary actor Jackie Chan to the big screen, as he reprises his role as Mr Han. With the film releasing in India, here’s all the key information you need.

The Karate Kid: Legends – Release date

Karate Kid: Legends was released in several South American countries on 8 May 2025, followed by a release across Europe and Scandinavia on 29 May 2025. The film came out in the United States and India on Friday, 30 May. In India, it’s available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The Karate Kid: Legends – Cast

ALSO READ: Criminal Justice Season 4 Twitter review: Fans want all episodes now The film features a star-studded cast including Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, and Wyatt Oleff.

The Karate Kid: Legends – Plot

The storyline of Karate Kid: Legends is sharp, straightforward, and full of energy – just like a perfect martial arts move.

It follows Li Fong, a talented young kung fu fighter who moves to New York City. What starts as a simple move to a new place quickly turns into something much bigger when he attracts the attention of a local karate champion. With help from Mr Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li must tackle the challenges of the dojo and show that he’s not just a good fighter—he’s a true martial artist.

Ralph Macchio on working with Jackie Chan

In a chat with the Hollywood Reporter, Ralph Macchio shared what it was like to work alongside Jackie Chan.

Also Read

“What can you say? It’s really the gift that keeps on giving, and now that’s working with someone like Jackie. I didn’t know him personally, but I obviously knew his work. He paved the way for so many, and he’s like a kid in a sweet shop,” Macchio said.

“He just loves being on set. He loves making films, and he genuinely cares. We both come from that mindset, and even though we have different approaches, we aim for the same result. It was truly a pleasure working with him,” he added.