Housefull 5 OTT release: When and where to watch this laugh riot online?

Housefull 5 OTT release: When and where to watch this laugh riot online?

Housefull 5 OTT release Date: After a successful theatrical run, Housefull 5 is now ready to tickle your funny bone on Prime Video. The madcap comedy officially lands on OTT this Friday

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Get ready for a full dose of chaos, confusion, and comedy as Housefull 5, the latest instalment in the blockbuster Bollywood franchise, is now streaming on Prime Video. Following its theatrical release on June 6, 2025, the film made its digital debut on Friday, available to Prime subscribers in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.
 
Directed and written by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 blends comedy with a murder mystery twist, promising laughs and gasps right until the final scene. And in a first for the franchise, the film was released in two versions—Housefull 5A and 5B—each with a completely different ending, keeping viewers guessing. 
 

Housefull 5 OTT release: When and where to watch online?

The comedy-drama movie "Housefull 5" was available to rent on the streaming platform earlier this week. However, those who have a Prime Video subscription can now watch Akshay Kumar's movie. 
 
The cast of "Housefull 5," which includes Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa, posted a video on the X Twitter urging audiences to watch the film with friends on Prime Video. They announced this news with the caption, "a housefull of people have something to say #Housefull5OnPrime, Watch Now."

Housefull 5 box office collection report 
 
The Bollywood movie, which was made by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, did well at the box office in terms of box office collection. The movie crossed the Rs 100-crore club in its first week, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. As of right now, the movie has made Rs 288.58 crore worldwide. 

Housefull 5 Cast and Crew

For those who are unfamiliar, Housefull 5 is a murder mystery comedy drama film in which a number of impostors pose as the recently murdered billionaire's son in an attempt to steal his wealth. It is interesting to note that the film's makers chose to produce Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, two distinct versions of the movie, with two distinct endings. 
 
The film features an ensemble cast of Bollywood stars, which includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, and Soundarya Sharma.
 

Topics : Bollywood OTT platforms Amazon Prime Video

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

