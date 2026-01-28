Dhurandhar hits ₹1,000 cr in India, Ranveer Singh creates Bollywood history

Dhurandhar continues its extraordinary box office run, rewriting records even in its eighth week in cinemas. The Aditya Dhar directorial has now officially crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in India, making it the first Hindi film to enter the elite domestic club dominated so far by southern blockbusters.

Released on December 5, 2025, the spy action thriller maintained exceptional momentum through its first six weeks, registering massive daily and weekly collections. The film hit the historic milestone on January 26 — its 53rd day in theatres — cementing its place as one of Indian cinema’s biggest successes.

With this achievement, Dhurandhar becomes only the fourth Indian film to earn over ₹1,000 crore domestically and the sole Bollywood entry on the list. The others include Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2.

Dhurandhar box office highlights The film collected ₹2.9 crore net during its eighth weekend, followed by an additional ₹1.25 crore on Republic Day. Its domestic gross now stands at approximately ₹1,002 crore, with a net collection of around ₹835 crore. Previously, the Hindi film domestic record was held by Jawan. At the top of the all-India list is Pushpa 2: The Rule with ₹1,471 crore, followed by Baahubali 2 at ₹1,417 crore. KGF Chapter 2 remains the highest-grossing Kannada film with ₹1,001 crore in India. ALSO READ: Border 2 box office Day 5: Sunny Deol's film enters Rs 200 crore milestone