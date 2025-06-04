Home / Entertainment / Housefull 5 storms advance booking charts with 70,000 tickets snapped up

Housefull 5 storms advance booking charts with 70,000 tickets snapped up

Housefull 5 advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's comedy movie Housefull 5 is set to release in theatres on June 6. Before releasing, the movie had already sold around 70,000 tickets through advance booking

Housefull 5 tease out today
Housefull 5 movie is set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Housefull 5 advance Booking Start: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited comedy caper Housefull 5 is off to a good start even before its theatrical release. Slated to hit screens worldwide on June 6, the fifth instalment in the hit franchise has already clocked nearly 70,000 advance ticket sales, signalling strong pre-release buzz.
 
As per reports, Housefull 5 is gearing up to be the largest-ever release for the franchise, with over 5,000 screens across India. The film is expected to do a strong opening at the box office, even though the movie is going to face a major box office clash with Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

Housefull 5 advance booking

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold 69,828 tickets for 9,625 shows across formats in India, minting over Rs 2.12 crore gross so far. When accounting for block bookings, the opening day gross is projected to hit Rs 5.67 crore.
 
The top-performing states in terms of first-day advance sales include Maharashtra and the Delhi-NCR region, followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.
 
In terms of cities, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune have recorded the highest number of screenings.

Housefull 5 budget: India’s costliest comedy movie yet

Housefull 5 is the most expensive instalment in the franchise, it is reportedly made with a budget of ₹225 crore (excluding print and advertising). 
 
This also makes it the costliest Indian comedy film to date. Initially, the makers stated that it was going to be made with a ₹350 crore production, but costs were trimmed due to casting changes.

Housefull 5: Plot 

The makers earlier released a teaser marking 15 years of the Housefull franchise, offering a sneak peek into the film’s storyline. 
 
The movie is set on a luxury cruise and centres around a murder mystery. The trailer begins with a voiceover by Nana Patekar, introducing a billionaire celebrating his 100th birthday on a lavish yacht. During the event, he announces he will be leaving his fortune to his ‘Jolly’.
 
Chaos ensues when three different characters — Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Julius (Akshay Kumar) — claim to be the rightful heir.

Housefull 5 Star Cast

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film has a powerful cast, including: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and many others.

Housefull 5 release date

The movie is going to release in theatres across the world on June 6.
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

