Housefull 5 storms advance booking charts with 70,000 tickets snapped up

Housefull 5 advance Booking Start: Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited comedy caper Housefull 5 is off to a good start even before its theatrical release. Slated to hit screens worldwide on June 6, the fifth instalment in the hit franchise has already clocked nearly 70,000 advance ticket sales, signalling strong pre-release buzz.

As per reports, Housefull 5 is gearing up to be the largest-ever release for the franchise, with over 5,000 screens across India. The film is expected to do a strong opening at the box office, even though the movie is going to face a major box office clash with Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

Housefull 5 advance booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold 69,828 tickets for 9,625 shows across formats in India, minting over Rs 2.12 crore gross so far. When accounting for block bookings, the opening day gross is projected to hit Rs 5.67 crore. The top-performing states in terms of first-day advance sales include Maharashtra and the Delhi-NCR region, followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana. In terms of cities, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune have recorded the highest number of screenings. Housefull 5 budget: India’s costliest comedy movie yet Housefull 5 is the most expensive instalment in the franchise, it is reportedly made with a budget of ₹225 crore (excluding print and advertising).

This also makes it the costliest Indian comedy film to date. Initially, the makers stated that it was going to be made with a ₹350 crore production, but costs were trimmed due to casting changes. Housefull 5: Plot The makers earlier released a teaser marking 15 years of the Housefull franchise, offering a sneak peek into the film’s storyline. The movie is set on a luxury cruise and centres around a murder mystery. The trailer begins with a voiceover by Nana Patekar, introducing a billionaire celebrating his 100th birthday on a lavish yacht. During the event, he announces he will be leaving his fortune to his ‘Jolly’.