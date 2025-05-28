Captain America: Brave New World hits OTT: Here's when and where to watch n

The shield is back – and this time, it’s in new hands. Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie as the star-spangled hero, has officially landed on Disney+ as of May 28. After thrilling audiences in theatres, the action-packed blockbuster is ready to stream at home.

Captain America: Brave New World: When and where to watch

Captain America: Brave New World is now available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting May 28. All you need is a subscription and a front-row seat on your couch. The wait is over!: Brave New World is now available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting May 28. All you need is a subscription and a front-row seat on your couch.

Captain America: Brave New World: Plot

ALSO READ: Harry Potter TV series: HBO unveils new-age Harry Potter, Hermione & Ron In Brave New World, Sam Wilson steps into his new role as Captain America. After a high-level meeting with President Ross, an unexpected crisis breaks out. Wilson must uncover the truth behind a mysterious and threatening plan that could affect the entire world.

Captain America: Brave New World: Cast

Here’s the cast of “Captain America: Brave New World”:

Anthony Mackie

Danny Ramirez

Shira Haas

Xosha Roquemore

Carl Lumbly

Giancarlo Esposito

Liv Tyler

Tim Blake Nelson

Captain America: Brave New World: Box Office performance

Captain America: Brave New World earned $200.5 million in the U.S. and $415 million worldwide. The film was made on a budget of $180 million.

About Captain America: Brave New World

If you missed the film in theatres, here's a quick summary. Sam Wilson has taken on the mantle of Captain America. He meets the new U.S. president, Thaddeus Ross (played by Harrison Ford), but things soon spiral into chaos.

Wilson gets caught up in a major international incident. He has to move fast to find out who’s behind a dangerous global plot before it’s too late.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth are the executive producers of the film.