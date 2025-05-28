Captain America: Brave New World hits OTT: Here's when and where to watch n

The shield is back – and this time, it’s in new hands. Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie as the star-spangled hero, has officially landed on Disney+ as of May 28. After thrilling audiences in theatres, the action-packed blockbuster is ready to stream at home.
Captain America: Brave New World: When and where to watch
The wait is over! Captain America: Brave New World is now available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting May 28. All you need is a subscription and a front-row seat on your couch.
Here’s the cast of “Captain America: Brave New World”:
Anthony Mackie
Danny Ramirez
Shira Haas
Xosha Roquemore
Carl Lumbly
Giancarlo Esposito
Liv Tyler
Tim Blake Nelson
Captain America: Brave New World: Box Office performance
Captain America: Brave New World earned $200.5 million in the U.S. and $415 million worldwide. The film was made on a budget of $180 million.
About Captain America: Brave New World
If you missed the film in theatres, here's a quick summary. Sam Wilson has taken on the mantle of Captain America. He meets the new U.S. president, Thaddeus Ross (played by Harrison Ford), but things soon spiral into chaos.
Wilson gets caught up in a major international incident. He has to move fast to find out who’s behind a dangerous global plot before it’s too late.
The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth are the executive producers of the film.