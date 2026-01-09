Vijay-Prabhas box office clash tilts as Jana Nayagan postpones release

RajaSaab and Jana Nayagan box office clash: The release of Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film Jana Nayagan has been unexpectedly postponed in India and overseas, catching fans off guard just days before its planned theatrical debut. Originally scheduled to hit cinemas on 9 January, the makers pushed the date barely 48 hours ahead of release, sparking disappointment across theatres and social media.

The last-minute delay has also reshaped the South Indian box office landscape. What was expected to be a major showdown between Vijay and Prabhas has now tilted in favour of The Raja Saab. According to exhibitors and trade analysts, the shift is likely to boost Prabhas’ film significantly, with early sentiment swinging firmly towards a stronger opening for The Raja Saab.

The certification hurdles have triggered swift and tangible fallout. Leading theatre chains worldwide have confirmed the delay and halted advance bookings, leaving fans unable to secure tickets online. The move has not only stalled audience plans but also thrown the film’s wider release blueprint off track, forcing distributors to rework schedules at the last minute. Overseas advance bookings of The RajaSaab and Jana Nayagan The postponement of Jana Nayagan has altered a major box-office clash between Vijay and Prabhas. With the domestic reservations awaited, the international market has demonstrated positive indications for Raja Saab. Industry trackers report that the movie has had significant advance sales in the US.

According to Venky Box Office, 25,869 tickets were sold for 1,406 concerts at 513 locations, bringing in USD 7,15,038 (Rs 6.42 crore) in advance booking. The total advance collected in North America has lately surpassed USD 7,50,000 (Rs 6.74 crore). These numbers highlight Prabhas' ongoing appeal outside of India and point to a strong opening abroad. The Raja Saab still trails Vijay's Jana Nayagan in advance booking, despite the encouraging trend outside. According to reports, Jana Nayagan has already made USD 3.90 million (about Rs 35 crore) abroad. The Raja Saab, on the other hand, has earned USD 1.22 million (about Rs 11 crore), demonstrating a noticeable difference in speed.

The reported budget for the Prabhas-starring film is Rs 300 crore. The movie has to make around Rs 300 crore from the Telugu market alone in order to be deemed a success. It is anticipated to make over Rs 400 crore globally. It will also be important how well it does in the Hindi belt. The 189-minute horror-comedy has been awarded a UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. Ticket price hike approved in Andhra Pradesh The Andhra Pradesh government has permitted special shows and a brief increase in ticket rates before the release. Tickets for the special show, which is scheduled for January 9 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., are limited to Rs. 1,000 (GST included).

Tickets may be raised by Rs 200 in multiplexes and Rs 150 in single-screen theatres for the first ten days. According to reports, single-screen tickets will cost Rs 297, while multiplex tickets will cost Rs 377. Jana Nayagan and the Raja Saab Vijay is at the centre of H Vinoth's political drama, Jana Nayagan. Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Pooja Hegde are also featured in the movie. Vijay's last movie before focusing on his political career as the head of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is Jana Nayagan.