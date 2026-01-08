Toxic teaser out: Yash as Raya steals the show with his 'swag' in 1st look

The makers of Toxic unveiled the film’s first teaser on Yash’s 40th birthday, offering a gritty glimpse into its blood-soaked gangster world. Packed with raunchy car sequences, cigar-smoking shots and gun-wielding moments, the teaser sets the tone for a dark, violent saga, capped with Yash’s chilling announcement: “Daddy’s home.”

Watch Toxic Teaser: The film, which will be released on March 19, 2026, stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Nayanthara. Toxic is set to face Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 which will release around the same time.

About Yash’s ‘Toxic’ teaser release

ALSO READ: The Raja Saab advance booking: Prabhas' film targets ₹7 crore day-one haul The first look at Yash's character was provided by the film's teaser, which was unveiled on Thursday. Geetu Mohandas is the director of the movie. The makers shared the video on social media with the remark, "Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA…" A funeral scene opens the film, which then shows the family rushing out of the cemetery before moving to a shot of a car pulling up.

After a private moment inside the car, the individual exits the vehicle. The persona is identified as Raya, who appears without a shirt before donning a black overcoat. Before viciously wielding a gun and firing on the family at the burial scene, the character is first seen smoking a cigarette through a mist of fog. "Daddy's home," Yash is then heard saying.

Fans appreciated Yash's Toxic trailer

The teaser quickly gained widespread popularity. Netizens appreciated the film's style and Yash's swagger, calling it a "pure Hollywood vibe." "Get ready, fasten your seatbelts," some users wrote, while others expressed excitement at what Yash and Geetu had planned for viewers.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar crosses ₹1,240 crore, becomes biggest Hindi-only blockbuster Actor Yash addressed his fans' long wait to see him in a statement posted on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 7. He said that during the past few years, people have been eager to see him in person, and he claimed he has felt the same way.

The producers of Toxic have organized a special celebration for the actor's birthday, even if fans might not get to see him. But Yash clarified that he is now totally focused on finishing his next movie so it may be prepared for its March 19, 2026, theatrical debut. He stated that he would not be able to meet fans on his birthday this year due to this commitment.

About Toxic

Toxic is being produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) and National Award-winning team Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee choreographed the fast-paced action.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which was written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Rajeev Ravi, a National Award winner for cinematography, Ravi Basrur for music, Ujwal Kulkarni for editing, and TP Abid for production design make up the film's impressive technical crew.

Toxic has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, highlighting its worldwide ambition.