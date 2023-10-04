Home / Entertainment / Thalaivar 170 movie cast revealed; Rajinikanth, Bachchan are part of it

Thalaivar 170 movie cast revealed; Rajinikanth, Bachchan are part of it

Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 170 movie shooting has started. Amitabh Bachchan will also be part of the movie, and he will be seen with Rajinikanth after 32 years

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Thalaivar 170

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Two megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are coming together after 32 years for Thalaivar 170. The movie will be directed by Jai Bheem-fame TJ Gnanavel. The Thalaivar 170 team has announced that the shooting for the movie has started, and the team also revealed the movie cast.

Lyca production reveals the movie cast

Lyca production shared a Twitter post, revealing Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in important roles.

The music part will be taken care of by Anirudh Ravichander, and there is no announcement about the cinematographer. 

Check the Twitter post here:

Amitabh Bachchan is making his debut in Thalaivar 170 as he plays an important role.

What is the cast of Thalaivar 170?
The Lyca Production reveals the Thalaivar 170 cast:

  • Rajinikanth
  • Amitabh Bachchan
  • Fahadh Faasil
  • Manju Warrier
  • Dushara Vijayan
  • Rana Daggubati
  • Ritika Singh

Who is the music composer for the movie?
Thalaivar 170 music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read: Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan collaborating for Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947

Who is doing the cinematography of Thalaivar 170?
The cinematography of the Thalaivar 170 will be done by S. R. Kathir.

Rajinikanth's recent hit Jailer
Rajinikanth was last seen in The Jailer movie, which did a whopping collection at the box office. The movie collected Rs 605 crore worldwide. This became the second highest-grossing movie in the Kollywood industry.

What does Rajinikanth have to say about Thalaivar 170?
The 72-year-old actor told reporters that, "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message."

About Thalaivar 170
Thalaivar 170 is a multi-starrer movie featuring superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is inspired by a real-life event where Rajinikanth is playing the role of a Muslim police officer, who reportedly battles against fake encounters in the movie. The movie is expected to release social messages through director TJ Gnanavel.


Fans love the new poster of Rajinikanth, and they are excited to watch Rajinikanth in the new look. The actor is styled by Aalim Hakim.

Also Read

Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar171' with Lokesh Kanagaraj officially announced

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

Actor Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya on August 20, meet UP CM Adityanath

Amitabh Bachchan is biggest brand ambassador for India: US Congressman

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan collaborating for Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947

Nitesh Tiwari to shoot Ramayana, starring Ranbir, Yash and Sai Pallavi

First look of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Tejas' is out, netizens divided

Paris Fashion Week 2023: Aishwarya and niece, Navya Nanda, steal show

Fukrey 3 vs Chandramukhi 2 vs The Vaccine War box office Day 2 collection

Topics :RajinikanthAmitabh Bachchanmovies

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story