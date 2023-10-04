Thalaivar 170 movie cast revealed; Rajinikanth, Bachchan are part of it

Lyca production reveals the movie cast
Lights ☀️ Camera ????️ Clap ???? & ACTION ????— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 4, 2023
With our Superstar @rajinikanth ???? and the stellar cast of #Thalaivar170???????? the team is all fired up and ready to roll! ????️
Hope you all enjoyed the #ThalaivarFeast ???? Now it's time for some action! We'll come up with more updates as the…
What is the cast of Thalaivar 170? The Lyca Production reveals the Thalaivar 170 cast:
- Rajinikanth
- Amitabh Bachchan
- Fahadh Faasil
- Manju Warrier
- Dushara Vijayan
- Rana Daggubati
- Ritika Singh
Who is the music composer for the movie? Thalaivar 170 music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Also Read: Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan collaborating for Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947
