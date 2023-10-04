Thalaivar 170 movie cast revealed; Rajinikanth, Bachchan are part of it

Two megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are coming together after 32 years for Thalaivar 170. The movie will be directed by Jai Bheem-fame TJ Gnanavel. The Thalaivar 170 team has announced that the shooting for the movie has started, and the team also revealed the movie cast.

Lyca production reveals the movie cast

Lyca production shared a Twitter post, revealing Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in important roles.

The music part will be taken care of by Anirudh Ravichander, and there is no announcement about the cinematographer.

Amitabh Bachchan is making his debut in Thalaivar 170 as he plays an important role.

Who is doing the cinematography of Thalaivar 170? The cinematography of the Thalaivar 170 will be done by S. R. Kathir.

Rajinikanth's recent hit Jailer Rajinikanth was last seen in The Jailer movie, which did a whopping collection at the box office. The movie collected Rs 605 crore worldwide. This became the second highest-grossing movie in the Kollywood industry.

What does Rajinikanth have to say about Thalaivar 170? The 72-year-old actor told reporters that, "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message."

About Thalaivar 170 Thalaivar 170 is a multi-starrer movie featuring superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is inspired by a real-life event where Rajinikanth is playing the role of a Muslim police officer, who reportedly battles against fake encounters in the movie. The movie is expected to release social messages through director TJ Gnanavel.

Fans love the new poster of Rajinikanth, and they are excited to watch Rajinikanth in the new look. The actor is styled by Aalim Hakim.