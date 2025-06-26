Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
War 2: Hrithik, Jr NTR, & Kiara's first look from the YRF spy thriller out

War 2: Hrithik, Jr NTR, & Kiara's first look from the YRF spy thriller out

War 2 Poster Out: The makers of War 2 dropped intense first-look posters of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. The spy action film hits theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

War 2 Poster: Yash Raj Films is back with War 2, the explosive sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Agent Kabir, continuing his journey through the action-packed YRF Spy Universe. 
 
Joining him this time is Telugu superstar Jr. NTR, making his much-awaited Bollywood debut, promising a fiery face-off that fans can’t wait to witness. Adding further excitement to the cast is Kiara Advani, who steps in as the female lead in a never-seen-before action avatar.

War 2: Kiara Advani’s first look goes viral

Hrithik took to Instagram to unveil Kiara Advani’s first look from the film, with a caption that reads, “She’s lithe, lethal and locked on target. This is WAR! #50DaystoWar2 Releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!”
 
 
In the poster, Kiara is seen in a sleek all-black leather outfit, crouched with a handgun in a dimly lit underground parking lot. With fierce eyes and a no-nonsense stance, her look oozes power, mystery, and raw intensity. A military vehicle in the background adds to the spy thriller vibe, hinting that Kiara's character is not just decorative—she’s deep in the action and espionage.
 

War 2 teaser sparks buzz

The teaser for War 2 has already created massive buzz. While fans are hyped for the high-octane action between Hrithik and Jr. NTR, it’s Kiara’s bikini appearance that has set the internet ablaze. Her bold new look is being hailed as one of the most dramatic on-screen transformations of the year. From gunfights to glamour, the film promises an action-packed, visually striking experience across all fronts.

Watch War 2 teaser Here

War 2: Cast

The much anticipated movie, War 2, will feature N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

War 2: Release date

War 2 hits theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, War 2 is another part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters like Pathaan and Tiger 3. War 2 is set to be an adrenaline-fueled cinematic spectacle that celebrates the scale and power of Indian cinema.
 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

