Lokah Chapter 1-Chandra becomes 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1, has not slowed down at the box office since its release. It is now nearing ₹250 cr & has become the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Sonika Nitin Nimje
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:09 PM IST
The newly released movie "Lokah Chapter 1-Chandra" by Kalyani Priyadarshan has dominated the box office and surpassed the lifetime totals of films like "Thudarum" and "Manjummel Boys," becoming the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. The picture, which was directed by Dominic Arun, has an amazing 8.1 IMDb rating. This Malayalam superhero film was released on August 28, 2025.
 
Within 21 days of its release throughout India, the superhero action fantasy movie crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. One movie remains the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, even after its unprecedented run at the box office.

Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Indian' box office collection day-wise (Sacnilk)

Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Indian' box office Collection Week 1 (8 days) 
 
Day 1 (Thursday): ₹2.7 crore
Day 2 (Friday): ₹4.0 crore
Day 3 (Saturday): ₹7.6 crore
Day 4 (Sunday): ₹10.1 crore
Day 5 (Monday): ₹7.2 crore
Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹7.65 crore
Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹7.10 crore
Day 8 (Thursday): ₹8.35 crore 
 
Total First Week (8 days): ₹54.7 crore.
 
Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Indian' box office Collection Week 2 (9–15) 
 
Total Second Week: ₹47 crore
Cumulative 15-day total: ₹101.7 crore.
 
Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Indian' box office Collection Week 3 (16–21) 
 
Day 16 (Friday): ₹4.05 crore
Day 17 (Saturday): ₹6.35 crore (est.)
Day 18 (Sunday): ₹6.85 crore (est.)
Day 19 (Monday): ₹2.0 crore (est.)
Day 20 (Tuesday): ₹2.65 crore
Day 21 (Wednesday): ₹2.10 crore (est.) 
 
Cumulative 21-day total: ₹126.90 crore (approx.)
 
Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Indian' box office Collection Week 4 (22 onwards)
 
Day 22 (Thursday): ₹1.85 crore (est.)
 
Cumulative 22-day total: ₹128.80 crore (approx).

Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Worldwide' box office collection 

In terms of both domestic (India) and international box office collection, the movie has also enjoyed a successful run. After 21 days, the total revenue was ₹261.25 crore, which made it the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. 
 
First four-day weekend: ₹65 crore (gross)
 
First week (7 days): Crossed ₹100 crore (gross).

Which film holds the top spot?

In case you were wondering which movie is still the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever made, the answer is "L2: Empuraan." Prithviraj Sukumaran and South superstar Mohanlal play the main parts in the Malayalam action thriller. 
 
The movie, which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has a 6.2 IMDb rating. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that "L2: Empuraan" surpassed last year's mega-blockbuster "Manjummel Boys" in just nine days at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. 

All about Lokah Chapter 1

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra, a vampire who battles for justice in Lokah Chapter 1, which was directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan. The movie creates a new cinematic universe while drawing inspiration from traditional Indian tales. Critics have commended it for its narrative and visuals.
 

Topics :Indian Box OfficeIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

