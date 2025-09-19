Lokah Chapter 1-Chandra becomes 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

The newly released movie "Lokah Chapter 1-Chandra" by Kalyani Priyadarshan has dominated the box office and surpassed the lifetime totals of films like "Thudarum" and "Manjummel Boys," becoming the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. The picture, which was directed by Dominic Arun, has an amazing 8.1 IMDb rating. This Malayalam superhero film was released on August 28, 2025.

Within 21 days of its release throughout India, the superhero action fantasy movie crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. One movie remains the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, even after its unprecedented run at the box office.

Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Indian' box office collection day-wise (Sacnilk)

Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Indian' box office Collection Week 1 (8 days)

• Day 1 (Thursday): ₹2.7 crore • Day 2 (Friday): ₹4.0 crore • Day 3 (Saturday): ₹7.6 crore • Day 4 (Sunday): ₹10.1 crore • Day 5 (Monday): ₹7.2 crore • Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹7.65 crore • Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹7.10 crore Day 8 (Thursday): ₹8.35 crore Day 8 (Thursday): ₹8.35 crore Total First Week (8 days): ₹54.7 crore. Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Indian' box office Collection Week 2 (9–15) • Total Second Week: ₹47 crore • Cumulative 15-day total: ₹101.7 crore. Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Indian' box office Collection Week 3 (16–21)

• Day 16 (Friday): ₹4.05 crore • Day 17 (Saturday): ₹6.35 crore (est.) • Day 18 (Sunday): ₹6.85 crore (est.) • Day 19 (Monday): ₹2.0 crore (est.) • Day 20 (Tuesday): ₹2.65 crore Day 21 (Wednesday): ₹2.10 crore (est.) Day 21 (Wednesday): ₹2.10 crore (est.) Cumulative 21-day total: ₹126.90 crore (approx.) Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Indian' box office Collection Week 4 (22 onwards) • Day 22 (Thursday): ₹1.85 crore (est.) Cumulative 22-day total: ₹128.80 crore (approx). Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra 'Worldwide' box office collection In terms of both domestic (India) and international box office collection, the movie has also enjoyed a successful run. After 21 days, the total revenue was ₹261.25 crore, which made it the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide.

• First four-day weekend: ₹65 crore (gross) • First week (7 days): Crossed ₹100 crore (gross). Which film holds the top spot? In case you were wondering which movie is still the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever made, the answer is "L2: Empuraan." Prithviraj Sukumaran and South superstar Mohanlal play the main parts in the Malayalam action thriller. The movie, which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has a 6.2 IMDb rating. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that "L2: Empuraan" surpassed last year's mega-blockbuster "Manjummel Boys" in just nine days at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.