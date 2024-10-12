Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 5 new bridges to enhance connectivity along India-China border: HP Governor

5 new bridges to enhance connectivity along India-China border: HP Governor

After virtually attending the inauguration event from the Raj Bhavan here, the governor in a statement highlighted the significance of the five vital bridges in enhancing connectivity

Shiv Pratap Shukla, Shiv Pratap
The BRO completed the construction of these strategic projects in record time, Shukla said. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 7:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for dedicating 75 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infrastructure projects to the nation, including five vital road bridges in the hill state.

After virtually attending the inauguration event from the Raj Bhavan here, the governor in a statement highlighted the significance of the five vital bridges in enhancing connectivity and strategic preparedness along the India-China border.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bridges were inaugurated at Munni, Bhaga, Dogri, Habsar and Shalkhar-11 on National Highway-3 (Manali-Sarchu road), NH-5 (Powari-Shipkila road) and NH-505 (Khab-Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo road).

The governor said these strategic bridges are not only vital for the swift movement of Army troops and equipment, but will also play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the local population.

The BRO completed the construction of these strategic projects in record time, Shukla said.

Many of these projects have been constructed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology, the governor added as he commended the BRO's efforts in completing the work under challenging weather conditions in inhospitable terrains.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India 'cautiously optimistic' about border talks with China: Rajnath Singh

China is building world's largest amphibious assault ship. Details here

IAF downs Chinese spy balloon: What is China up to and what is India doing?

China's missile intercept test a message for India? Here's what we know

India to stay on high alert at LAC despite progress with China. Here's why

Topics :India China border rowBorder Roads OrganisationHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story