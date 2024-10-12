5 new bridges to enhance connectivity along India-China border: HP Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for dedicating 75 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) infrastructure projects to the nation, including five vital road bridges in the hill state.

After virtually attending the inauguration event from the Raj Bhavan here, the governor in a statement highlighted the significance of the five vital bridges in enhancing connectivity and strategic preparedness along the India-China border.

The bridges were inaugurated at Munni, Bhaga, Dogri, Habsar and Shalkhar-11 on National Highway-3 (Manali-Sarchu road), NH-5 (Powari-Shipkila road) and NH-505 (Khab-Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo road).

The governor said these strategic bridges are not only vital for the swift movement of Army troops and equipment, but will also play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the local population.