Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja' at Army's 33 Corps HQ on Dussehra

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, senior officers and jawans were also present on the occasion

Press Trust of India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday performed "Shastra Puja" (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Vijayadashami at the headquarters of an Army corps in West Bengal.

Vijayadashami marks the end of Navratra and is celebrated as the festival of Dussehra.

"On the occasion of Vijayadashami in India, there has been a long-standing tradition of weapon worship. Today, I performed 'Shastra Puja' at the 33 Corps headquarters in Sukna, Darjeeling," Singh posted on X in Hindi.

Singh also shared photographs.

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, senior officers and jawans were also present on the occasion.

 

Singh was scheduled to address the Army Commanders Conference in Gangtok on Friday in person.

But due to bad weather in the Sikkim capital, he addressed them through video conference from the Army location in Sukna.


First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

