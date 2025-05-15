Army chief visits forward areas in Baramulla, lauds troops for Op Sindoor

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, on his visit to the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, lauded troops for dominating the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor.

He asked them to always remain prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force.

In an X post, the Army said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited forward locations of the Dagger Division, Chinar Corps and interacted with all ranks. Addressing the troops, he commended them for their valour, josh and vigilant actions towards dominating the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor," Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in the post It said the Army chief lauded the role played by the troops in destruction of terror camps in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The COAS appreciated the role played by the Dagger Division in providing succour to the civilians subjected to dastardly trans-Line of Control shelling by Pakistan. He emphasised the need for troops to remain ever prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force," the Army said.

DG BSF also visits Jammu frontier

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Thursday visited the Jammu frontier and lauded the troops for their invaluable contribution to Operation Sindoor.

Paying homage to the fallen heroes, DG Chawdhary laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari Memorial at the BSF headquarters in Paloura in remembrance of late sub inspector Mohammad Imteyaj and late constable Deepak Chingakham.

Both men made the supreme sacrifice, facing intense enemy fire and shelling while defending their border outpost during the operation.

"A solemn salute to their ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation," the BSF said on X.

Addressing the troops of BSF Jammu, the Director General reaffirmed the crucial role of the force in safeguarding the nation's borders under the most challenging circumstances.

He commended their unwavering courage, bravery, steadfast dedication, and invaluable contributions to Operation Sindoor that was launched on May 7 in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.