Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army chief visits forward areas in Baramulla, lauds troops for Op Sindoor

Army chief visits forward areas in Baramulla, lauds troops for Op Sindoor

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi asked them to always remain prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the Valley to review the situation after the Pahalgam terror attack
In an X post, the Army said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, on his visit to the forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday, lauded troops for dominating the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor.

He asked them to always remain prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force.

In an X post, the Army said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps.

ALSO READ: 3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, second clash in J&K in 48 hours

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited forward locations of the Dagger Division, Chinar Corps and interacted with all ranks. Addressing the troops, he commended them for their valour, josh and vigilant actions towards dominating the Line of Control during Operation Sindoor," Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in the post  It said the Army chief lauded the role played by the troops in destruction of terror camps in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The COAS appreciated the role played by the Dagger Division in providing succour to the civilians subjected to dastardly trans-Line of Control shelling by Pakistan. He emphasised the need for troops to remain ever prepared to respond to any challenge with decisive force," the Army said.

DG BSF also visits Jammu frontier

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Thursday visited the Jammu frontier and lauded the troops for their invaluable contribution to Operation Sindoor.

Also Read

3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, second clash in J&K in 48 hours

Search op underway in J&K's Reasi after reports of suspicious movement

Schools reopen in border districts of Jammu region after 8 days closure

Delhi HC seeks NIA's reply on Engineer Rashid's plea in terror funding case

CUET-UG cancelled in conflict-hit J&K for 2nd day over technical glitch

Paying homage to the fallen heroes, DG Chawdhary laid a wreath at the Amar Prahari Memorial at the BSF headquarters in Paloura in remembrance of late sub inspector Mohammad Imteyaj and late constable Deepak Chingakham.

Both men made the supreme sacrifice, facing intense enemy fire and shelling while defending their border outpost during the operation.

"A solemn salute to their ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation," the BSF said on X.

Addressing the troops of BSF Jammu, the Director General reaffirmed the crucial role of the force in safeguarding the nation's borders under the most challenging circumstances.

He commended their unwavering courage, bravery, steadfast dedication, and invaluable contributions to Operation Sindoor that was launched on May 7 in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sri Lanka restructures nearly $931 million in credit lines with India

DRDO develops high-pressure polymeric membrane for sea water desalination

'Are nukes safe with Pak?' Rajnath Singh raises alarm after Op Sindoor

Bangladesh's ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's son Joy takes US citizenship: Report

Pakistan-Turki dosti zindabad: Erdogan to Pak PM as Indians boycott Türkiye

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndian ArmyBaramullaOperation SindoorBSF

First Published: May 15 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story