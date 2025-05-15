Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 07:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Encounter breaks out in Awantipora, second clash in Kashmir in 48 hours

Encounter breaks out in Awantipora, second clash in Kashmir in 48 hours

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir engaged terrorists in Awantipora days after Operation Keller in Shopian, where three were killed following the April 22 Pahalgam attack

Indian army, security forces

On 13 May, Jammu and Kashmir Police also released images of the three terror suspects for their alleged involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Thursday.
 
Kashmir Zone Police shared the information on X and said, "Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job." 
 
The encounter is the second such in the last 48 hours. Earlier, on 13 May, three terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. Operation Keller was carried out based on intelligence input. Taking to X, the Indian Army wrote, "On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire, and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in the elimination of three hardcore terrorists (sic)." 
 

The encounters in the Valley come just days after both India and Pakistan agreed on an "understanding to stop all firing and military action", following the unrest which ensued after India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched on 7 May in response to the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 
On 13 May, Jammu and Kashmir Police also released images of the three terror suspects for their alleged involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh. 

11 military personnel killed, claims Pakistan

 
On 13 May, Pakistan claimed that 11 of its military personnel were killed and 78 others were injured during the recent military confrontation, news agency PTI reported. The Pakistani military, in a statement, also claimed that as many as 40 civilians were killed and 121 were injured when India launched Operation Sindoor.
 

Operation Sindoor 

On the intervening night of 6 and 7 May, Indian armed forces launched coordinated missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Following the missile strikes, tensions escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbours as diplomatic ties between the two were also worsening. Pakistan also resorted to heavy shelling in border areas across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the death of at least 16 civilians. 
The fiery exchange continued for at least four days before the two neighbours agreed to an understanding and stopped all firing and military action.
 

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

