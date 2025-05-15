'Are nukes safe with Pak?' Rajnath Singh raises alarm after Op Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons and called for international intervention, amid escalating tensions between the two countries following India’s Operation Sindoor.

"Are nukes safe with Pakistan?" Singh asked during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar — his first since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military response.

Singh, accompanied by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, also reviewed the security situation in the valley, assessed the combat readiness of Indian forces, and inspected unexploded Pakistani shells fired in border areas. He also visited the 15 Corps Headquarters and interacted with army personnel.

Addressing the troops, the Defence Minister paid tribute to the soldiers and civilians killed in the Pahalgam attack.

Calling Operation Sindoor a “big commitment”, he added, “This is the biggest Operation against terror. We will go to any extent to end terrorism. Pakistan has to stop sheltering terrorists.” “I would like to bow to the supreme sacrifice of the brave jawans while they fought terrorism and terrorists. I pay respect to their memory. I also pay respect to the innocent civilians who were killed in Pahalgam. I also salute the valour of the injured soldiers and pray to God that they may recover at the earliest," Singh said.

On his visit to the Adampur base earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the armed forces and sent a clear message to Pakistan: “Our intent is clear...if there is another attack, India will respond. We saw this after the terror attack on an Army base in J&K's Uri in 2016 and Balakot airstrikes [after the 2019 Pulwama attack]. Operation Sindoor is the new normal."

PM Modi further said that future Indian governments will follow a policy of decisive action against state-sponsored terrorism. (With agency inputs)